Focalistic shot a music video for his new single, Ba Ja ko Pele and posted a teaser on social media

The dancers in the short video can be seen wearing overalls and carrying placards as they were dancing

Mzansi people said the scene was reminiscent of the EFF political party, and many crowned Focalistic the president of the streets

Focalistic shot a video for his song 'Ba Ja Ko Pele' song and posted a teaser on social media. Image: @focalistic



Many celebrities shy away from making political statements because they don't want to alienate some of their fanbase members.

Focalistic released his amapiano Ba Ja Ko Pele single on March 24 and is going all out in promoting the song. He shot a creative music video that looked like an endorsement for the Economic Freedom Fighters to many.

The Ba Ja Ko Pele short music video goes viral

The amapiano artist posted a short video on his socials which went viral. The dancers looked like they were protesting, wearing red and yellow overalls while holding boards with groovy slogans on them.

On TikTok alone, the video gathered 705 000 views, and people said the song would soon spark a trending dance challenge.

See the Instagram video of Focalistic's song

Mzansi gives the amapiano video rave reviews

@gtech_2bit said:

"I'm afraid for when this drops."

@hlogi_mash_ mentioned:

"He Pitori setse e fihlile hokaba monate."

@vic_mkhwanazi wrote:

"There is a fighter in every one of us. Red Sea we see you. Aluta✊ danko"

@president_ya_straata_zw added:

"Looking good in that presidential suit ntjaka.❤️"

@reatapenn commented:

"Everytime this song plays I think of you."

@aim_reggie posted:

"President ya straata."

@iamx_mhlongo said:

"I need you to release this one soon."

pfano_.m suggested:

"We want Omaann on the music video president.❤️"

