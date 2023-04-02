A TikTok video of a young boy doing the Kilimanjaro dance challenge had social media users in stitches

The boy nailed the twisted facial expressions which have become synonymous with the amapiano song

His video was viewed by more than 1 million people on TikTok, and many crowned him the winner in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A boy went viral for nailing the 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge. Image: @sburamaluda2.2

Source: TikTok

Social media users have greatly enjoyed the viral Kilimanjaro dance challenge that has taken over TikTok recently. Hundreds of content creators have posted videos jamming to the hit amapiano song while making facial expressions like they were possessed.

Video of young boy dancing to a hit amapiano song goes viral

One boy who took his chances in the viral dance seems to be netizens' favourite. He can be seen in the video posted by @sburamaluda2.2 performing the lit moves without the hit song by PCee, S'gija Disciples, and Zan Ten playing in the background. The clip gathered over 1.1 million views in five days.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi rates the boy's facial expressions

Thousands of people commented that the challenge can be closed now because he was the champion.

@Lindough said:

"Challenge closed."

@Herriel Mabross mentioned:

"We finally found the winner of the Kilimanjaro challenge. "

@CIVILandarchitecht wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen the challenge is officially closed."

@jayjay commented:

"This man here nailed it, he got me all laughing like crazy."

@langutani23 added:

"You are supposed to play the song and post it."

@ElamaWushe said:

"Cushions ayivalwe."

@Mudbry posted:

"Haibo he wins the challenge. Love that you're hyping him."

@charles wrote:

"Thank God I will never go short of data on TikTok."

Man does ‘Kilimanjaro’ dance challenge using ‘Kaptein’ as song, Mzansi howling over use of Afrikaans banger

Briefly News reported that A dancer on TikTok refreshed the Kilimanjaro dance challenge by doing it to a different song. People were in stitches as they heard an Afrikaans classic blasting as he danced.

The short-form video platform has various dance challenges, and Kilimanjaro dance video have over 200 million views across TikTok. This guy stood out as he flipped the script by doing the move to a different genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News