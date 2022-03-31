Who is Jana Carter? Age, children, ex-husband, career, images, net worth

Jana Carter is an American activist, businesswoman and former attorney. She was thrust into the world of fame after getting married to Van Jones, an African-American activist, journalist, news commentator and author. She is also Jimmy Carter's niece.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jana Carter and her ex-husband. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Even though Hollywood couples look picture perfect, the reality is that they struggle through relationships like anyone else. This is one of the reasons most of them opt to maintain a low profile. However, other matters are beyond being concealed, for instance, Jana Carter's marriage and divorce. This article unpacks facts about her age, children, ex-husband, career, images and net worth.

Jana Carter's profile summary

Full name: Jana Carter

Jana Carter Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 1974

January 1974 Age: 48 years as of March 2022

48 years as of March 2022 Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Height in cm: 168 cm

168 cm Height in feet: 5 ft 6

5 ft 6 Weight in kg: 65 kg

65 kg Weight in pounds: 143 lbs

143 lbs Shoe size: 7 (UK)

7 (UK) Body measurements: 36-30-40

36-30-40 Educational background: The University of California, Berkeley School of Law

The University of California, Berkeley School of Law Occupation: Entrepreneur, Semi lawyer, and Campaigner

Entrepreneur, Semi lawyer, and Campaigner Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Van Jones

Van Jones Father: Billy Carter

Billy Carter Mother: Sybil Spires

Sybil Spires Siblings: Mandy Carter, Earl Carter, Kim Fuller, William Carter, MarleUsry

Mandy Carter, Earl Carter, Kim Fuller, William Carter, MarleUsry Children: Mattai Jones, Cabral Jones

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jana Carter's biography

Carter was born to Sybil Spires and Alton Carter III, a family of politicians. Her father worked as a brewer and politician. She grew up in New York in a family of five.

Jana Carter's father was Jimmy Carter's younger brother. He passed on when she was fourteen.

Jana Carter's age

Details of her exact date of birth are not available to the public. However, Jana Carter's birthday is in January. Therefore, as of April 2022, she is forty-eight years old.

Where does Jana Carter Work?

Jana attended the University of California Santa Crus, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics. She later proceeded to the University of California Berkley School of Law for her Juris Doctor. She also went to the Bethany Theological Seminary in Indiana, where she graduated with a Masters's degree in Theology in 2016.

Jana worked in several law firms and later at the Oakland Unified School District. However, she quit her legal career way before marrying Jones. She also worked as a journalist before delving into business headlong.

While in business, Jana founded Kidpacking, a site for dads and mums who want to take their children backpacking but need some help. She is also the producer and director of operations at Magic Labs Media, alongside her ex-husband. She also serves as a board member of the Garden Church in California.

Jana Carter's net worth

According to allegations, Jana Carter's net worth is approximately $500,000. She is believed to have earned much of her wealth from her career as a producer and businesswoman.

Her net worth is third that of Van Jones' $1.5 million fortune. Her ex-husband is an American news commentator, producer, non-practising attorney and author. One of his best-selling publications is The Green Collar Economy.

Jana Carter's husband

Jana Carter and Van Jones were married for 13 years before finalising their divorce in 2020. The timelines of their relationship are unclear. However, according to speculations, they met while Jana was serving as the Racial Healing Program director.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 and was together for more than a decade. However, in 2018, Van Jones filed for divorce. He announced the divorce on an Instagram caption, saying:

Divorce means the end of a marriage, not the end of a family. #FamilyForever.

During an interview, the political commentator had this to say about the divorce,

Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much.

We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama - just evolution.

Jana Carter's children

Jana Carter and Vans Jones have two sons, Cabral and Mattai. Even though they are divorced, Jana asked for joint legal and physical custody. Therefore, they co-parent their kids.

Jana Carter's images

Jana prefers to live her life away from the limelight. Therefore, her social media handles are not easy to come by. However, these images put a face to her name.

Did they not look good together?

Van Jones and his ex-wife in 2019. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

It is a no-brainer that Van Jones and his ex-wife are still friends despite the divorce. Even though it is unclear why they divorced, they are a team and are happy to see each other win.

Jana Carter and her ex-husband are happy to see each other win

Jim Chabin, Elijah Allan-Blitz, Van Jones, Jana Carter, guest and Wim Buyens attend the 10th Annual Lumiere Awards at Warner Bros. Studios. Photo: gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most celebrity breakups which are usually messy, Jana and Jones are business partners. They are committed to growing their company, Magic Labs Media, despite the end of their relationship.

Is Jana Carter related to Jimmy Carter?

Yes, the two are related. Jimmy Carter is Jana's father's younger brother. Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the USA.

Was Van Jones ever married?

Yes, Van Jones was married for thirteen years to Jana Carter. He filed for divorce in 2018. Even though their marriage ended, Van Jones and his ex-wife co-parent.

These details about Jana Carter highlight the businesswoman's past and how she chooses to live. She maintains her cool by living away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Jessica Chastain's net worth, age, husband, movies and TV shows, look alike, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about Jessica Chastain's net worth. Who is she? Read on to find out more.

Jessica Chastain is an iconic actress who has been in the acting scene for more than fifteen years. Some of her notable features include X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She recently won an Oscars Award.

Source: Briefly News