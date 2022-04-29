Global site navigation

Gorgeous Influencer Shows Off Jaw Dropping Beemer With Custom Seats, Claims Blessings “Fell Down” On Her
by  Denika Herbst
  • Fire female influencer took to social media to share some hawt snaps of her new ride with her people
  • @Queen_Ntowmbie got herself a jaw-dropping orange, three Series Beemer with sweet custom seats
  • The good sis’ people were happy for her, and a little jealous, but flooded the comment section with kind messages

Social media influencers have become the new CEOs of the 21st century. A female influencer shared snaps of her most recent blessing, a Beemer with custom seats, and became the idol of many.

When you get a boujee sports car with custom finishes, best believe you can say that you have made it. While cars are not the be-all and end-all, they cost a pretty penny and that says summin.

Hawt influencer @Queen_Ntowmbie took to Twitter with some steaming snaps of her new whip. A bright orange, three Series Beemer with custom seats and a fire owner.

“Every blessing that I prayed for fell right down onto me ”

Fans flock to the comment section to gush over the lit whip

There is no denying that this car is a total beaut, just like its owner. Fans flooded the comment section with messages of congrats and just a lil jelly.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@melanin_shine said:

“Black, beautiful & successful huns? I love to see it”

@Kabelo10691359 said:

“Wow you and Thabee are such inspiration…
“From VUT to this…
“Congratulations ❤️”

@MpotiDz said:

“It is beautiful, wipe off the dust behind the blindspot.”

@Mthobisi_GP said:

