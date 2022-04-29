An attractive young man had cyber citizens hot under the collar after taking to social media to share his new profile photo

In the image, online user Tshego Matlala (@AyTheEgo) is seen looking smart in a white shirt and a pink tie

The Twitter post had both the men and women feeling some type of way as they shared their reactions online

A good-looking gent gave the ladies butterflies and the men stress-induced headaches, after taking to social media to share a selfie of himself.

A man's new Twitter profile photo had Saffas charmed.

Source: Twitter

Tshego Matlala (@AyTheEgo) updated his Twitter profile picture this week and also shared it on the timeline. In the photo, he is seen looking smart in a white shirt and a pink tie. He also has an earring to add to the charming appeal.

The LLB graduate simply captioned the post:

“Dumelang (Hello).”

South African online users flooded the post with comments compliments for the gent’s looks and confessions of secret admiration for him. A selected few were just simply envious – understandably so.

@krugersville wrote:

“Yazi mina I have to block you, no bad blood but umuhle man. I even found myself charmed Cabanga umunto wam what will she say yoh Handsome Kanje mfana wam. Uphi?”

@TumiMkhz commented:

“One thing about you is that you will make sure we see your pics 26374 times."

@RealDelkoo replied:

“Dumela abuti. How was Your day Today?”

@michaelmatebe_ asked:

“Are you not African American?”

@LuyaSoyipha said:

“Yes, I will marry you.”

@masala_give reacted:

“eJoe eya ko Instagram please.”

