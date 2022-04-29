Handsome Man Has Mzansi Ladies Hyperventilating With His New Profile Photo: “Yes I Will Marry You”
- An attractive young man had cyber citizens hot under the collar after taking to social media to share his new profile photo
- In the image, online user Tshego Matlala (@AyTheEgo) is seen looking smart in a white shirt and a pink tie
- The Twitter post had both the men and women feeling some type of way as they shared their reactions online
A good-looking gent gave the ladies butterflies and the men stress-induced headaches, after taking to social media to share a selfie of himself.
Tshego Matlala (@AyTheEgo) updated his Twitter profile picture this week and also shared it on the timeline. In the photo, he is seen looking smart in a white shirt and a pink tie. He also has an earring to add to the charming appeal.
The LLB graduate simply captioned the post:
“Dumelang (Hello).”
South African online users flooded the post with comments compliments for the gent’s looks and confessions of secret admiration for him. A selected few were just simply envious – understandably so.
@krugersville wrote:
“Yazi mina I have to block you, no bad blood but umuhle man. I even found myself charmed Cabanga umunto wam what will she say yoh Handsome Kanje mfana wam. Uphi?”
@TumiMkhz commented:
“One thing about you is that you will make sure we see your pics 26374 times."
@RealDelkoo replied:
“Dumela abuti. How was Your day Today?”
@michaelmatebe_ asked:
“Are you not African American?”
@LuyaSoyipha said:
“Yes, I will marry you.”
@masala_give reacted:
“eJoe eya ko Instagram please.”
In a separate story, Briefly News reported that an aspiring general surgeon had the ladies of Mzansi hot under the collar with a viral snap of him in killer threads and swanky whip.
Mokgomotsi Derick Kibiti took to his Twitter account to post pics of himself next to his purple-coloured car and peeps can’t get enough.
The post received a massive amount of reactions and he simply captioned the hot pic with a purple heart. Saffas were overwhelmed by how the doc looked next to his shiny purple BMW they were quick to react.
