In a viral snap, a young doctor is pictured next to his purple BMW wearing matching purple trousers

Handsome doctor Mokgomotsi Derick Kibiti took to his Instagram to share sexy snaps of himself next to his motoring beast and peeps were amazed

South Africans were blown away at how aesthetically pleasing the good doctor looked next to his kitted-out whip

A hunky doctor got new wheels and went online to tell peeps all about it. Image: Mokgomotsi Derick Kibiti/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

An aspiring general surgeon has the ladies of Mzansi hot under the collar with a viral snap of him in killer threads and swanky whip.

Mokgomotsi Derick Kibiti took to his Twitter account to post pics of himself next to his purple-coloured car and peeps can’t get enough.

The post received a massive amount of reactions and he simply captioned the hot pic with a purple heart. Saffas were overwhelmed by how the doc looked next to his shiny purple BMW they were quick to react.

@mie_shuga said:

“I love your car.”

@rele_lebo added:

“I thought it was filtered until looked at your feed. Dope car, the colour is amazing.”

@wandloh added:

“Love the colour.”

@ms_birdy08 said:

“The colour.”

@princessyabatlokoa added:

“For really Mara.This car is like this? Having this color if yes may I please see it.”

@0ntshiia_m reacted:

“Mr doctor.”

@f.radel_k said:

"I always see you passing at school. You going to that side of the mall."

