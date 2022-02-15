Lovers across the globe celebrated Valentine’s Day with their sweethearts and peeps can’t get enough of a funny viral post

A lady took to her Twitter account to post a pic of a set of tyres she had allegedly taken back from her bae for being naughty but peeps smelled a rat

Saffas cross-questioned her and she later confessed that they were second-hand tyres from her previous vehicle

A South African woman has got Mzansi giggling after she posted a snap of tyres she allegedly bought for her loving boyfriend. Image: @Gontse_Mdhluli/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Centurion lass took to Twitter to share a snap of tyres that she bought for her bae but later took back after he misbehaved. Peeps could not get enough of the snap and questioned whether she was telling the complete truth.

She later confessed that it was an old set of tyres she took off her previous car and also added that she didn’t say they were new in the first place.

@Gontse_Mdhluli captioned the viral post:

“I'm selling this Valentine’s Day gift... The owner misbehaved.”

@NtateFoko said:

“They look like polished 2nd hand tyres...”

@Hlonie2 reacted:

“I just stripped them off his car, I bought them ka January.”

@EPristo· said:

“The treading on these tyres is suspicious…”

@Gontse_Mdhluli said:

“Who said this tyres are new kanti.”

@spharah said:

“Brand new second hand like the tightened... ay let me tool.”

@leatherised· said:

“They look polished, they have knocked u, those are not new.”

@caleb_njabulo said:

"It’s the thought that counts"

