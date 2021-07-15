Tituss Burgess' age, height, career, net worth, awards and nominations

What is Titus Andromedon's real name? Fans of the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2020) will never forget Titus Andromedon, whose real name is Tituss Burgess, for his hilarious role as Kimmy's roommate. The celebrated actor has also appeared in numerous Broadway musicals and is famous for his high tenor voice.

Tituss Burgess. Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who is Tituss Burgess? Mr. Burgass is a famous American actor and singer. Other than Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the talented actor has perfectly played other roles in movies such as Dolemite Is My Name (2019) and Set It Up (2018). Here is everything there is to know about him.

Tituss Burgess' profile summary

Real name : Tituss Burgess

: Tituss Burgess Date of birth : 21st February, 1979

: 21st February, 1979 Place of birth : Athens, Georgia, USA

: Athens, Georgia, USA Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Tituss Burgess age : 42 years old as of 2021

: 42 years old as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Height : 5 feet and 11 inches (180cm/1.80m)

: 5 feet and 11 inches (180cm/1.80m) Weight : 75 kilograms (165 lbs)

: 75 kilograms (165 lbs) Body measurements : 43-33-14 inches

: 43-33-14 inches Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Black

: Black Hairstyle : Blade

: Blade Religion : Christian

: Christian Schools attended : University of Georgia

: University of Georgia Tituss Burgess Instagram : @instatituss

: @instatituss Twitter : @Instatituss

: @Instatituss Sexual orientation : Gay

: Gay Relationship status : Unknown

: Unknown Occupation : actor and singer

: actor and singer Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million What is Tituss Burgess known for?: His role as Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tituss Burgess' biography

Tituss Burgess. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Source: Getty Images

Tituss is an only child and was raised by his mom, Sandra Burgess Morse, in Georgia. He knew that he was gay from a very young age but waited until his freshman year in college to tell his mother, who handled the news well. He is still very close to his mother despite their different points of view.

Career

What Broadway shows has Tituss Burgess been in? In 2005, Tituss made his great Broadway debut in the musical, Good Vibrations, as Eddie. The same year, he appeared in Jersey Boys as Hal Miller.

Who did Tituss Burgess play in the Little Mermaid? In 2007, Tituss Burgess Sebastian the Crab is the role that the singer played in the musical The Little Mermaid. In 2009, he was Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the revival of Guys and Dolls. His other performances include:

The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar

Broadway for Obama (2008)

Broadway After Dark (2008)

R Family Vacations Summer Cruise (2009)

The Battery's Down (2009)

30 Rock as D'Fwan season 5 and 6 (2009)

Broadway musical Wonderland as The Caterpillar (2010)

Broadway Backwards' fundraising concert, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going) (2013)

Into the Woods (2015)

Tituss Burgess movies and TV shows

Tituss Burgess performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BillboarD

Source: Getty Images

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt main character has played roles in the following movies and TV shows:

2021 (Post-production): Respect as James Cleveland

2020: Central Park musical cartoon series as Cole Tillerman

2019: The Addams Family as Glenn (voice)

2019: I Hate Kids as The Amazing Fabular

2018: Then Came You as Julian

2017: Smurfs: The Lost Village as Vanity Smurf (voice)

2016: Catfight as John

2016: The Angry Birds Movie Photog (voice)

2014: Are You Joking? as Hank Trenton

2013: Royal Pains as Kristoff in the episode: "Bones to Pick"

2012: Blue Bloods as Priest in the episode: "The Life We Chose"

2011-2012: 30 Rock as D'Fwan in 4 episodes

2011: A Gifted Man as Larry the Guard in the episode: "In Case of Discomfort"

2009: The Battery's Down as Mr. Z in 2 episodes

2009: Schoolhouse Rock as the Narrator in the episode: "The Rainforest" (Earth Rock series)

He is also the voice of Bob Mulet in the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (2013).

Awards and nominations

Tituss won the 2015 Webby Award for Best Actor and Gold Derby TV Award for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. He received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, 4 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018), and 1 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (2020) for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His other nominations include:

2008: Broadway.com Audience Award- Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical (Little Mermaid)

2015 and 2018: Critics' Choice Television Awards- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

2015 and 2020: Gold Derby Award for Supporting Actor in a Movie/Limited Series

2015: Dorian Award- TV Performance of the Year, Actor

Online Film and Television Association Award- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Gold Derby TV Award- Breakthrough Performer of the Year

Screen Actors Guild Award- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NAACP Image Award- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

2018: Critics' Choice Television Awards- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

2020: Black Reel Award- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Discography

Tituss Burgess attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Does Titus really sing? Yes. His discography includes:

2005: Jersey Boys Original Cast Recording

2006: Here's To You Studio Album

2006: Here's To You debut solo album

2008: Disney's The Little Mermaid Original Cast Recording

2008: Keys -Scott Alan

2010: Thirteen Stories Down- Jonathan Reid Gealt

2012: Comfortable Studio Album

Tituss Burgess' spouse

Tituss Burgess gay means that there is no Tituss Burgess wife. The vocal LGBT activist is very private when it comes to his relationships, therefore; not much is known about his dating history or current relationship status. There is no information on Tituss Burgess' daughter.

Tituss Burgess' net worth

Tituss Burgess. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How much is Tituss Burgess' worth? According to The Things, Tituss is worth $5 million in 2021. His success in Broadway, acting, and singing all contributed to this wealth.

News

Tituss Burgess Andy Cohen tension was a topic of interest in 2019 when Burgess called Andy a "Messy Queen." In response, Cohen clarified that he was not in a feud with Tituss.

In other news, Tituss Burgess weight loss and plastic surgery transformed him into the amazing man he is now. He worked out for months, and he had to get rid of the persistent excess skin to be proud of his weight loss.

Tituss Burgess, who currently lives in New York, is a talented, hardworking, and determined actor. He is proud of his success, and his life should motivate everyone to work hard at what they believe in. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

READ ALSO: Who is Jujimufu? Everything you need to know about the bodybuilder

Briefly.co.za published details of Jujimufu. Born Jon Call, Jujimufu became famous by doing an anabolic acrobat on America's Got Talent Season 11, lifting Judge Heidi on his head, and doing the splits.

Source: Briefly.co.za