Who is Jujimufu? Everything you need to know about the bodybuilder

Who is Jujimufu? He became famous by doing an anabolic acrobat on America's Got Talent Season 11. He lifted Judge Heidi on his head and did the splits! Jujimufu also posted a video of himself lifting 100lbs and doing weighted chair splits. He received millions of views and positive comments. So, who is Jujimufu's wife?

The weightlifter has massive strength and flexibility: Photo: @jujimufu

Source: Instagram

Jujimufu's real name is Jon Call, and he learned Taekwondo at the age of 13. Jon is also an online fitness coach and blogger. He posts insightful fitness tricks on the trickstutorials website, social media accounts, and YouTube. The fitness coach made most of his videos with his partner Tom Boyden but went solo from March this year. Are Jujimufu and Tom a couple? Let's find out!

Jujimufu profile summary

Full name: Jon Call

Jon Call Famous as: Jujimufu

Jujimufu Date of birth: 9th December 1986

9th December 1986 Place of birth: North Carolina, USA

North Carolina, USA Age: 34 years as of 2020

34 years as of 2020 Career: Weightlifter, online fitness coach, author, and social media influencer

Weightlifter, online fitness coach, author, and social media influencer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Marital status: Married

Married Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 240 lbs

240 lbs Eye color: Blue

Blue Hair color: Light brown

Light brown Facebook: Jujimufu

Jujimufu Instagram: jujimufu

jujimufu YouTube: Jujimufu

Jujimufu biography

Jujimufu's age is 34 years as of 2020, for he was born on 9th December 1986 in North Carolina, the USA. His family inspired him to train Taekwondo in Alabama and pursue a sports career. Jon has two siblings, Courtney Ratliff (sister) and Matt Call (brother). His parents, James and Gloria Call, are also alive. James Call loves fitness and bodybuilding.

The online fitness coach lifting heavyweights with a smile. Photo: @jujimufu

Source: Instagram

The fitness coach attended a local high school and college. He worked as a technical manager for a biotechnology company for seven years. He resigned in December 2016 because fitness training was paying him more money.

Mr Call does not use steroids because he eats well and has learned gymnastics, breakdancing, and acrobatics tricks since 1999. Jon's weight and hunger determine his food portion, but he does not count the calories.

How big is Jujimufu?

He weighs 240lbs and is 5 feet and 11 inches tall. Jon makes oatmeal at night whenever he loses weight. Potassium, sodium, and water keep him hydrated. He combines these three things with 1.25 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight to gain weight. The fitness coach minimizes FODMAPs and high-fibre foods.

He established The Acrobolix and collaborated with the Tenaga Sports owner in upgrading the Brigade Trainers. Mr Call sells Smelling salts, books, fitness products, designer clothes, and fitness manuals on the Jujimufu website.

Who is Jon Call's wife?

He has mentioned his wife's name severally in his videos and interviews. Jon Jujimufu's wife's name is Sam. She is also a sports and weightlifting fan. Sam ensures Jon sticks to his diet and training, and work schedules. Did Jujimufu get a divorce? The pair is still married, but Jon Jujimufu's wife, Sam, loves a low-key lifestyle.

Jon Call working out in jeans. Photo: @jujimufu

Source: Instagram

Is Tom still with Jujimufu?

Tom Boyden no longer works with Mr Call. It is alleged that these YouTube partners stopped working together because Tom's gambling addiction led him to steal money from the business. In their last video in October 2020, Tom documented how he fell sick and was rushed to the hospital.

Tom lost 15-20 percent of his blood in eight hours. Jon Jujimufu's wife was there for Tom and her husband the entire time Tom was in the medical facility. Meanwhile, Jon kept Tweeting about Tom's progress to calm down their worried fans.

Some fans were upset that people were spreading online lies about Tom. Meanwhile, others believed Jon read his attorney's script in the video he announced his breakup with Tom to avoid a lawsuit. Tom was grateful for their support and promised he would be back to making videos. He also asked the fans to support Jon's work.

Jujimufu believes that people should follow their passion even if it does not pay much. If this is impossible, let them choose jobs that do not hinder them from doing what they love. His advice is sincere because he speaks from experience.

READ ALSO: Leafyishere: What happened to the controversial creator?

Briefly.co.za delved into the life of a YouTuber named Leafyishere. Millions of people love how he mimics different characters in his videos. However, the majority of them are uncomfortable with some of his comments.

Leafyishere's real name is Calvin Lee Vail. He found solace in playing games because his parents were drug addicts. Why did the content creator lose his 10-year-old YouTube channel? He created another channel, and it is doing better than the old one.

Source: Briefly.co.za