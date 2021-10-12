Jawed Karim: age, wife, education, ethnicity, profiles, net worth

Jawed Karim is an icon who significantly changed the game by co-founding a video sharing platform. He played a significant role in the popularity that YouTube enjoys today. Even though he is not talked about every day, his biography unveils the decorated hero he is.

Jawed Karim



Jawed Karim discovered a problem and developed a solution for it. By working with two of his colleagues, they established a niche and co-founded YouTube. The video-sharing platform is mainstream today, thanks to their efforts. Even though the company's ownership changed, their efforts cannot be dismissed. So, how about reading on for details about the co-founder of YouTube?

Jawed Karim's profile summary

Full name: Jawed Karim

Jawed Karim Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28th October 1979

28th October 1979 Age: 41 in 2021

41 in 2021 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Merseburg, East Germany

Merseburg, East Germany Jawed Karim's nationality: American/ German

American/ German Ethnicity: Bangladesh-German

Bangladesh-German Languages: English, German, Bengali

English, German, Bengali Height in inches: 5'8.11”

5'8.11” Height in cm: 173 cm

173 cm Weight in lbs: 147.7 lbs

147.7 lbs Weight in kg: 67 kg

67 kg Father: Naimul Karim

Naimul Karim Mother: Christine Karim

Christine Karim Sister: Ilias Karim

Ilias Karim Education: The University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign (BS), Stanford University (MS)

The University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign (BS), Stanford University (MS) Profession: Software engineer and Internet entrepreneur

Software engineer and Internet entrepreneur Known for: Co-founder of YouTube, uploader of the first video ever on YouTube

Co-founder of YouTube, uploader of the first video ever on YouTube Net worth: Approximately $300 Million

Approximately $300 Million YouTube channel: jawed

Who is Jawed Karim?

Jawed Karim had a tough time growing up and was exposed to xenophobia at a tender age. However, his past did not define his future. He grew up to become a celebrated icon, thanks to his innovation. Apart from co-founding YouTube, he developed the platform's real-time anti-internet-fraud system.

Jawed Karim's age

How old is Jawed Karim? He was born on 28th October 1979 in Merseburg, Germany as the eldest kid in his family. He will be turning forty-two on 28 October 2021.

Jawed Karim's ethnicity

Is Jawed Karim Bangladeshi? Jawed was born to a German mother and a Bangladeshi father in Merseburg, East Germany. When he was two years old, his parents crossed the East-West Germany border after xenophobia cases in the region heightened. The family settled in Neuss, West Germany, although they also experienced xenophobia there.

In 1992, they relocated to Saint Paul, Minnesota, and his mother landed a job as a professor at the University of Minnesota. Therefore, Karim's ethnicity is a mix of German and Bangladeshi.

Jawed Karim's education

Jawed Karim during his graduation.



Jawed is an alumnus of Saint Paul Central High School in Minnesota and graduated in 1997. He joined the University of Illinois to study Computer Science. He dropped out of the university after he landed a job at Paypal. Jawed later graduated with a bachelors degree in 2004. He joined Stanford University for a masters degree in Computer Science.

Jawed Karim's career

While in the university, Jawed interned at Silicon Graphics, an American company in Silicon Valley, San Francisco. At the company, he worked on 3D voxel data management, specializing in creating solutions to 3D Graphic problems. In 2002, he got an offer to work at PayPal, where he met Steve Chen and Chad Hurley. The trio later joined their brains and founded YouTube.

YouTube

The idea to have a video sharing platform was instigated by the absence of video clips of the tsunami, earthquake and the Super Bowl XXXVIII. Karim pitched his idea to Steve and Hurley, and they came up with YouTube, a video-sharing website. After taking the necessary steps, they had the YouTube domain activated on 14th February 2005.

The company started as a venture-capital funded technology startup. It received $8 million from Artis Capital management and $11.5 million from Sequoia Capital.

Jawed Karim's YouTube video

Who is the real owner of YouTube?



The first channel on YouTube was "jawed", created and owned by Jawed Karim. He shared the first-ever video on the platform in 2005, titled "Me at the zoo." The video features him at a zoo in San Diego, and it has garnered more than 193 million views so far. Jawed has more than 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube, even though he is not active on the platform.

Google sale

What happened to Jawed Karim? After launching YouTube, Karim shifted his focus back to his studies. Therefore, he became the company's adviser and had the least shares, unlike the other co-founders. In 2006, Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion worth of stock. Jawed received 137,443 shares of Google, an equivalent of $64 million.

Jawed Karim's net worth

In March 2008, Karim launched Youniversity Ventures, currently known as Y Ventures. In April 2009, he became one of the initial investors of Airbnb Inc. Y Ventures also invested in Palantir, Eventbrite and Reddit.

How much is Jawed Karim's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his worth is approximately $300 million.

Jawed Karim's wife

Despite his success and co-founding a game-changing platform, the internet entrepreneur prefers to live a private life. Not much is known about his marital status or the name of his spouse. Neither is he active on social media.

These details about Jawed Karim reveal how much innovation can change one's life. He established a niche that later opened more doors and better opportunities. Even though he maintains a low profile, his achievements and impact are worth celebrating.

