The wife of former Generations actor Menzi Ngubane shared a touching post on Instagram in his honour

Ngubane's widow, Sikelelwa Ngubane, remembered him four years after his death and shared throwback pictures

In a touching post, she stated that nothing made sense after he died and that her life changed drastically

South African iconic actor Menzi Ngubane passed away in 2021 after he was hit with a stroke. Four years later, his widow, Sikelelwa Ngubane, is still grappling with this immense loss.

Menzi Ngubane's widow posts throwback pictures

On her social media page this week, Sikelelwa penned a touching message in Menzi's remembrance. She mentioned that on 13 March 2021, her life changed, and nothing made sense to her.

She referenced the phrase that time heals, however, she is still waiting to find healing.

"13 March 2021, my life drastically changed, nothing has made sense since then, they say time heals, I am still waiting, it's been four years since you departed from this world myeni wami, my prayer is there will come a time when I hurt less, continue to Rest in Peace Nomafu, uyohlala usezintliziyweni zethu (You will forever be in our hearts.)

Sikelelwa posted throwback photos on Instagram from their traditional wedding day.

Mzansi comforts Sikelelwa

Netizens penned comforting words in reaction to Sikelelwa's post.

zanelezungungubane said:

"Ohhh! Sthandwa, the pain is real, and it still feels like yesterday. Our darling Somahhashi, Mbomvu. Phephisa. @mangubs."

coolahz responded:

"He loves you unconditionally. He found a gem in you. May his soul continue to rest in peace. Your angel."

zenandemfenyana comforted:

"Oh Bra Menzlo, continue resting. We miss you so much. Sending you all my love big sis."

nathi3820 stated:

"We are so proud of you. May you continue to love him in peace. Thank you for loving home until his last breath."

mathumbeza_tenza1 shared:

"Today is my birthday. I love you so much, mommy. Continue healing."

ronnylethokwe replied:

"I pray for healing and peace, my friend."

ss_shandu responded:

"Continue to rest in peace, Nomafu. What a talent he had, Sbusiso Dlomoh on Generations ."

Sikelelwa wishes for more time with Ngubane on birthday

The former Generations actor Menzi Ngubane, who played Sbusiso Dhlomo on the hit SABC 1 telenovela, had his heavenly birthday on 28 August.

Sikelelwa Ngubane remembered him on his birthday, saying she wished she could turn back the hands of time, just so she could share more moments with the actor.

"I just wish I could rewind the clock or make it turn real slow so that I could hug you one more time before you go."

