Afro-pop singer Rethabile Khumalo remembered her late mother, Winnie Khumalo, two months after her death

The Ntliyo Ntliyo hitmaker, Rethabile Khumalo, posted an emotional caption saying heaven couldn’t wait for her mother

Khumalo posted an old video of them using their favourite filter and expressed how much she is hurting

Rethabile Khumalo paid tribute to Winnie Khumalo after her death. Image: rethabile_rsa

In an emotional social media post, Rethabile Khumalo spoke about losing her mother.

Rethabile Khumalo remembers the iconic Winnie Khumalo

To many, Winnie Khumalo is a legendary Kwaito singer who could move and sing for days. To Rethabile, she was her mother and best friend. The late Live My Life hitmaker was 51 years old when she died on 7 January 2025.

In her touching post, Rethabile Khumalo shared an Instagram video of them using their favourite filter and as usual, their resemblance is uncanny.

"I miss you so much, mum. But heaven couldn’t wait for you," she shared. Khumalo added, "we used to love this filter."

Mzansi comforts Rethabile Khumalo

Fans had nothing but comforting words for Rethabile and her mother, reminding her that she was loved.

ma_vuyelwa said:

"She’s with you every second of every single day."

swomculo exclaimed:

"Oh no! You guys were literally twins."

tee0la_serage said:

"I am sorry, my sis. This too shall pass, mama."

mbalimjl comforted:

"You guys were so much alike. Sorry, sis."

keas.wa praised:

"Mother of the Nation. Skhokho she will never be forgotten."

zola_hashatsi said:

"Never forgotten, my love."

mbali_angel_mngadi said:

"Ncese (sorry) babe be strong."

nanag said:

"I wish you nothing but healing sis."

Rethabile says mother is most beautiful memory

As she continues to mourn her mother, Rethabile has been posting countless pictures and videos of her online.

In her latest one, Khumalo said they created many beautiful memories and that she will forever cherish them in her heart.

"MOM, YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MEMORY THAT I KEEP LOCKED IN MY HEART. I MISS YOU."

Still grappling with her mother's passing, Rethabile looked back at the hardships she had endured all in the space of a year. She was earlier poisoned by a close friend and was hospitalised more than once.

"First, I was poisoned, now I lost my mom. Lord, what could I have done in this world?"

Amapiano artist accused of stealing donations

In a previous report from Briefly News, When asked to clear his name, Tsime denied receiving the donations despite WhatsApp exchanges proving otherwise. He has even threatened to take legal action against Rethabile for defamation. A source who spoke to the publication estimates that artists donated between R15 000 and R20 000.

“I am aware of these allegations, and I told Rethabile that I’ll sue them if they keep spreading these lies. I never received the money, and I don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said.

Rethabile also reacted to the news, saying she would talk when the time is right, however, she asked for space to mourn her mother.

