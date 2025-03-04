Musicians contributed an estimated R20,000 after Winnie Khumalo passed away in January following a short illness

Amapiano artist Bongani “Mabboza waseTV” Tsime is accused of not handing over the money he collected from artists

He denies collecting any money despite WhatsApp messages proving otherwise and has threatened legal action

Rethabile Khumalo is frustrated over missing funeral donations. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rethabile Khumalo, the daughter of the late Kwaito songstress Winnie Khumalo, is upset after an estimated R20,000 in funeral donations went missing. Amapiano artist Bongani “Mabboza waseTV” Tsime allegedly collected the donations after Winnie Khumalo passed away in January.

Musician denies receiving Winnie Khumalo's funeral donations

When asked to clear his name, Tsime denied receiving the donations despite WhatsApp exchanges proving otherwise. He has even threatened to take legal action against Rethabile for defamation.

“I am aware of these allegations, and I told Rethabile that I’ll sue them if they keep spreading these lies. I never received the money, and I don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said.

Rethabile Khumalo declined to comment, saying she is still in mourning. She pledged to address the issue at a later date, saying:

“I don’t want to talk about any of this; I’m still mourning the death of my mother. When the time is right, I’ll talk, but for now, I want to be left alone.”

Sunday World reports that Tsime initiated the idea for artists to contribute towards Winnie Khumalo’s funeral. A source who spoke to the publication estimates that artists donated between R15 000 and R20 000.

Rethabile Khumalo fumes over missing R20K funeral donations

Last week, the artists were surprised when they discovered that Rethabile Khumalo did not receive the donations.

"Last week, we learned that Rethabile never received our donations. She told us on the WhatsApp group and she was frustrated," the musician told the publication on condition of anonymity.

In one of the WhatsApp messages, the disgruntled songstress revealed that she was tired of keeping quiet about the missing donations:

“I don’t understand. I kept quiet for a while, but it’s enough now.”

In a voice note sent to the WhatsApp group, Tsime confirmed receiving the money and explained that his nephew had used it after it was deposited into his account.

He then lashed out at Rethabile Khumalo and disclosed he'd pledged to reimburse the money by mid-March:

“The money was deposited into my nephew’s bank account; unfortunately, he used it. Rethabile mustn’t get drunk and talk nonsense here; she must stop treating me like a scumbag because I told her I’d pay all the money on 15 March.”

Winnie Khumalo's loved ones reflect on neglect icons face

Source: Briefly News