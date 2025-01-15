Following the death of Afro-pop singer Winnie Khumalo, her loved ones remembered her and her legacy

Winnie was praised as someone who had made a mark and paved the way in the music industry for other artists

A family member said Winnie was only taken care of by her daughter and loved ones, not industry great

Winnie Khumalo's family speak negatively about big artists who turned their backs on Winnie. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Afro-pop singer Winnie Khumalo was remembered for her talent and legacy. However, a family member was heartbroken by the manner in which some industry people neglected her.

Winnie Khumalo on being neglected

SABC News spoke to Winnie Khumalo's family member, Sabelo Sithole, who said Winnie was loved but not exactly seen or cared for. Sithole praised Winnie, saying she made her mark and paved the way in the music industry for other artists.

"It is painful when artists are neglected when they are alive and neglected when they die. I do not care who says what. This industry has let so many artists down, especially those who have truly left a mark in their respective careers. She has paved the way. We learned so much from her as artists."

The late Live My Life singer Winnie Khumalo passed away on her way to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

Winnie Khumalo passed away while being transported to the hospital. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Family on big artists only visiting Winnie's family after death

Sithole further stated that Winnie was only taken care of by her daughter Rethabile Khumalo and family and friends. He said none of the big names in the industry even bothered.

"It is painful to see people of higher calibres only coming now to her family home to ask where they can help. She always used to say what hurts most artists is that they never speak out," he added.

"She was alone right until the end, and only her daughter Rethabile and her relatives as well as friends who knew what she ate," he was quoted saying.

Rethabile has since broken her silence.

Winnie Khumalo was sick for 3 months

In a previous report from Briefly News, Winnie Khumalo was on TikTok when she spoke about being sick for three months.

The actress and singer revealed her health update in a video which has now gone viral. South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to the singer and actress.

Source: Briefly News