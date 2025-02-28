Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco recently announced a new venture on her official Instagram account

LaConco shared a teaser trailer in which she shed light on her feelings for Jacob Zuma and the challenges of co-parenting with the MK Party leader

Netizens praised LaConco for being mature and respectful while discussing a very sensitive topic

LaConco opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with Jacob Zuma. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Award-winning media personality LaConco has gone into much detail about her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma. Previously, the SAFTA recipient, born Nonkanyiso Conco, shut down rumours that she and the MK Party leader had rekindled their romance.

LaConco opens up about her feelings for Zuma

LaConco resurfaced the topic of her relationship with Zuma again while announcing her new podcast Timelines with Conco, whose debut episode will go live on YouTube on Friday, 28 February.

In a teaser trailer shared on her verified Instagram account, LaConco spoke candidly about her relationship with Zuma.

She passionately claimed that any romantic feelings she had for the politician were long gone.

“The romantic spark of being in love with JZ died many years ago. I’m not in love with him,” she said.

LaConco explained that while she doesn’t love him anymore, she still respects him because of the romantic relationship they once shared.

“I respect him because at some point he showed me his genuine love,” she elaborated.

LaConco shares her experience co-parenting with Jacob Zuma

She also lifted the veil on how co-parenting with Jacob Zuma has been. LaConco suggested that it has not been easy as she takes the initiative to ensure her son spends time with his father.

The former Real Housewives of Durban cast member said she has reservations about the name Zuma gave to their son.

“I am making a means for the baby to spend time with him. I was still pregnant when he named him Sakhumuzi, and I asked him, 'If you’re giving the baby this name, and he’s probably number 30 or 40 of your children, what have you been doing with the rest of the children? '” said Conco.

Watch the podcast teaser trailer below:

Mzansi impressed by LaConco's upcoming podcast

Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for LaConco on how she had articulated herself. Others empathised with her, others expressed excitement for the new podcast.

Here are some of the reactions:

nontobeko.nkosi explained:

“When you said ‘I’ am making means for my son to spend time with his father, I felt that. He knows exactly where it comes from❤️ but you’ll soon realise how exhausting that is and when you stop, he’ll be a disappearing shadow in the background.”

sindi_bokamb remarked:

“Haibo the real podcaster has entered the chat because I know this is going to be one podcast of realness and mental stimulation can’t wait ❤️”

nanmotsopa_official said:

“Thanks for sharing your life with us now that you are ready; it takes courage. ❤️ I hope we learn from you more than ever. ❤️ Well done 👏❤️”

LaConco opens up about her relationship status

Meanwhile, LaConco previously opened up about her relationship status.

In a 2023 interview, the multi-talented media personality revealed that she was ready to give love another shot.

LaConco previously opened up about what she's looking for in a relationship. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

The 33-year-old revealed the calibre of the man that she was looking for, urging those who want to shoot their shot to make their intentions clear.

