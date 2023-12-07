LaConco has finally opened up about her relationship status

The TV star shared that she is looking for a man and her standards are very high

This revelation comes after her failed relationship with former President Jacob Zuma

Nonkanyiso Conco, aka LaConco, has finally opened up about her very private love life. The television presenter even dropped hints about her relationship status.

LaConco has revealed that she is ready for relationships again. Image: @laconco and Getty Images

Source: UGC

LaConco ready to fall in love again

In a recent interview with the Zulu newspaper Isolezwe, The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star spilt the tea on her current relationship status. She made it clear that any young man hoping to marry her better step up their game and make their intentions known because she's not settling for anything less than extraordinary.

LaConco said that she believes that success is sweeter when shared with a partner but is waiting for that special someone who can build a home with her, someone who can match her ambition and drive.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

After shooting to fame for her very public relationship with former President Jacob Zuma, LaConco set out to make a name for herself outside her former high-profile relationship. From hosting shows like Ingane Yami and Our Perfect Wedding on Mzansi Magic to making waves on Linda Sibiya's Mnakethu, LaConco has become the queen of the small screen. And let's not forget her latest gig as the presenter of Forever Thina.

Mzansi reacts to LaConco’s tell-all

Social media users had mixed reactions to her tell-all interview.

@umalambane_zn said:

“Dating an Ex ka Jacob Zuma would be wild.”

@mcgyver365 said:

“Let her stay noBaby daddy wakhe.”

@njaps12 said:

“Kodwa uBaba.”

LaConco flaunts new body and gorgeous BBL

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that former The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco left social media users drooling after showing off her stunning figure.

The reality television star, who has been open about her transformation journey had many thinking she went under the knife. Social media users said LaConco's body is now perfect and she should return to The Real Housewives of Durban.

Source: Briefly News