Does Tyson die in Tulsa King? What Season 3 reveals about his storyline

Tulsa King is a television series that has kept viewers hooked with its themes of loyalty, betrayal, and manipulation. One character who embodies the show’s core themes is Tyson Mitchell, a driver turned ally. With his risky run-in with the law and rival gangs, does Tyson die in Tulsa King?

Key takeaways

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major plot details and character developments from Tulsa King seasons 1–3, including key deaths, betrayals, and Tyson’s fate.

This article contains major plot details and character developments from seasons 1–3, including key deaths, betrayals, and Tyson’s fate. Tyson is one of the protagonists’ most loyal crew members , but his overzealousness sometimes puts the operation at risk.

, but his overzealousness sometimes puts the operation at risk. His attempt to spy on one of the operation’s enemies ended with him being kidnapped and threatened with revealing confidential information.

Tyson’s bulletproof Tesla Cybertruck saved him during a shootout with rivals.

Does Tyson die in Tulsa King?

Tyson Mitchell is still alive, despite the life-threatening situation he faced in episode 3 of Tulsa King season 3. He reportedly successfully convinced Grace and Bodhi to come with him on a mission.

They stalled while trying to gather information about the Dunmire Family. They pulled it off, but their success was short-lived when a dancer at the club betrayed Tyson. In a blog post by Sean Morrison on ScreenRant, he said:

All the fights they have had in the past and all the corruption Tyson has gone through means nothing if he still has the same family dynamic he did in season 1.

Contention about the location of the $150 million bourbon

Cole tried to force Tyson to reveal the location of the $150 million bourbon, but Tyson refused. The kidnapper changed tactics, threatening to shoot Serenity, the woman Tyson was with when he was taken. Fearing for Serenity’s life, Tyson finally revealed the information they demanded.

As Sportskeeda shared, Dunmire ordered his men to lock Tyson in the trunk of his Tesla Cybertruck before shooting him to death. What they did not know was that the car was bulletproof, and Tyson escaped with his life.

Cole Dunmire stole the bourbon, and Tyson hopes for redemption

According to SoapCentral, Cole and his men ransacked Dwight Manfredi’s storage facility and stole the tank. This was a major setback for Dwight’s operation, and the team was forced to recover their stolen product.

Tyson was filled with guilt since the information had leaked through him and vowed to redeem himself. Tyson and his father, Mark, uncovered Serenity’s involvement in the bourbon theft as the team tracked her to Cole’s hideout.

The father and son found the Dunmire family tasting the stolen bourbon. PrimeTimer reported Jeremiah saying:

Our Heavenly Father. We thank you for bringing the fruit of our labour back to the hands of the righteous. For this was always your plan. For this holy whiskey, be back in the hands of those who truly deserve its blessings. Amen.

Tyson's dad did not die in Tulsa King season 2

Some believed Tyson’s gangster lifestyle had led to his father Mark’s death when he was injured by a bomb planted in Dwight’s car. He survived the attack, though deeply traumatised.

From what CBR shared, Mark initially warned Tyson about his friendship with Dwight, but he was gradually becoming a part of the team. Dwight was furious that an attempt on his life had injured Tyson’s father in the process.

He decided to investigate who was behind it and make them pay. He confronted all of his major suspects, but they all swore to their innocence. Thresher’s partner, Jackie, was behind the planting of the bomb in Manfredi’s car.

Mark kept Thresher in the dark about his plan, forcing Thresher to take matters into his own hands to clean up the mess.

Dwight felt betrayed by the Invernizzi Family in Tulsa King

The storyline in Tulsa King revolves around three major themes: loyalty, betrayal, and revenge. Dwight was a loyal mobster who rose to the rank of capo in the Invernizzi Family.

According to Fandom, Dwight’s loyalty was tested after his boss got someone killed, and he took the fall for it. He was imprisoned for 25 years but failed to snitch on his boss’ operation despite mounting pressures from authorities.

Despite Dwight’s loyalty, the head of the Invernizzi Family betrayed him by sending someone to execute him in prison. He killed the assailant and completed his sentence, unaware that another betrayal awaited him. The family sent him to oversee operations in Tulsa, where he decided to build his own crew.

There are 10 Tulsa King episodes for season three

According to IMDb, Tulsa King is currently in its third season, which, like season 2, consists of ten episodes. The first episode, titled Blood and Bourbon, was released on September 21, 2025. The season finale is scheduled to air on November 23, 2025.

The filming of season three of Tulsa King took place in Oklahoma and Atlanta. Filming for the first episode concluded on July 2, 2025, under the direction of Jim McKay.

Tulsa King is far from reaching its end

The production team has received approval to film a fourth season. Season three showrunner Dave Erickson is exiting the show. He reportedly left due to other production commitments.

While no one can predict how Tulsa King will end, viewers can expect plenty of twists and surprises along the way. The surest way to know how this series ends is to follow it to the very end, even if the story continues beyond season four.

Frequently asked questions

Who died in the last episode of Tulsa King? Episode five revealed the death of safety inspector Leeret after Bigfoot accidentally dislodged a barrel.

Is Tyson in season 3 of Tulsa King? Tyson, played by Jay Will, remains an important character in the third season of the television drama.

What happens to Chicky in Tulsa King? Chickie Invernizzi, the troubled mobster from New York, was killed by Bill Bevilaqua in the season 2 finale.

Is there a season 4 of Tulsa King? The production team has reportedly secured a renewal of a fourth season of the television series.

Conclusion

Does Tyson die in Tulsa King? He narrowly escapes an assassination attempt by Dunmire’s men, thanks to his bulletproof car. Despite his past mistakes, he remains a vital part of Dwight’s crew, setting the stage for even more power struggles and betrayals in future seasons.

