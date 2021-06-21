Cassper Nyovest & 3 Other Mzansi Celebs Share How They Celebrated Father's Day

Scores of people took to social media on Sunday, 20 June to celebrate Father's Day. Some penned beautiful posts about their fathers while others opened up about being fathers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi celebs also took to social media to share how they celebrated the day. Most of them posted snaps of themselves with their dads while others shared videos of their baby daddies enjoying special moments with their bundles of joy.

Cassper Nyovest, Nandi Madida and Bontle Modiselle are some of Mzansi celebs who shared how they celebrated Father's Day. Image: @casspernyovest, @nandi_madida, @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Briefly News took to social media to gather some of the heart-melting posts that were shared by our local entertainers on the special day. Check out some of them below:

The rapper shared a snap of himself and his pops on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Happy Father’s Day to the best father in the world! Mei Ti ti ti bla! Ta Miller! This my first Father’s Day as a father and I am going spend it with my son. Dude can’t talk yet so I’m having convos by myself, lol. I teach him everything you taught me. Like love, humour, respect and forgiveness. I love you pops, forever."

2. Nandi Madida

The actress and singer posted a video of her hubby, Zakes Bantwini, playing with their daughter, Nefi. She captioned the post:

"When @zakesbantwini was teaching Nefi to be a kwaito star, beanie and all. Happy Father’s Day to you! Love you with all of me, our superhero. We all love you so much! Our special kids are lucky to have you."

3. Maps Maponyane

The media personality shared a snap of himself with his father and legendary soccer player Marks Maponyane. He captioned the post:

"Happy Fathers' Day Boss! Sports has always brought us together, and I hope I get to ball with you for many years to come."

4. Bontle Modiselle

The choreographer and media personality penned a heart-melting message to her hubby, rapper Priddy Ugly. She took to Instagram and shared snaps and vids of him playing with their bundle of joy. Bontle captioned her post:

"Papa Afrika, @priddy_ugly, you’re the best father in the world to our precious princess. I love the love, time, attention and affection you give our little Boss. You’re an amazing example of what a father should be. I couldn’t have asked for & chosen a better partner to create a beautiful life and family with. We love you so so much!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Will Smith and Kevin Hart talk about marriage and fatherhood

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Kevin Hart sat down on Father's Day and discussed fatherhood and marriage. Kevin was a guest on Red Table Talk on Sunday, 20 June.

In the 45-minute episode, the superstars talked about their biggest mistakes as parents and how they made their blended families work. Kevin also opened up about how he addressed his much-publicised cheating scandal with his kids.

The actors also spoke about what makes a good father, with both adding that they had bad fathers and wanted to be nothing like them.

"I had a bad father. No disrespect to my dad. My dad wasn't the best father," said Hart, according to Too Fab.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za