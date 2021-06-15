A proud and determined South African man recently headed online to share his inspiring story about journeying into the world of studying and securing his qualification

According to his post, getting his PhD was not very easy because he had a number of financial problems and losing his bursary

Many people loved seeing how he persevered and were soon in the comment section sharing their thoughts on how far he has managed to come

Mzansi's Dr Mfundo Nkosi is a force to be reckoned with. He recently headed online to share an inspirational and motivational post about how incredibly difficult the journey was towards bagging his PhD.

A plethora of problems

"My Mechanical Engineering journey didn’t start so well and along the journey there were happy, sad and painful moments.

"The pain of losing a bursary that paid for my winter and spring school before even starting University because I couldn’t meet their Mathematics requirements. Having to study Bsc Mechanical at UKZN with 12 modules but I could only afford one book.

God's grace

"Let me cut it short. It is by God’s grace I stand today. I’m also reminded of the song “Stand by Me”. It was my parents, siblings and family and later on my wife, kids, friends, supervisors, mentors and many other people who stood by me till this day.

"I’m nothing without these people who played a major role in my life. I’ve seen the power and wisdom of God through them. Aluta Continua!"-Dr Mfundo Nkosi PhD - Doctor of Philosophy,Mechanical Engineering. Lecturer at UJ."

Inspired locals

Menzi Mgaga said:

"Congratulations are in order Dr Nkosi. Black Excellency must live forever."

Favourate Sebele said:

"Woooooow congratulations Doc. Stand by me. Indeed the Lord is faithful ystdy, today and tomorrow."

Reuben Mbedzi said:

"Got the feel of what you went through! Congratulations and God bless!"

More amazing news

Briefly News also reported that Sandile Mdlongwa is a young South African man who has left everyone feeling all sorts of impressed and inspired after sharing with Facebook page, Varsity World how he went from getting arrested to having his honours degree.

In the heartwarming post, the young man describes how he was arrested, more than five times and expelled from school for five years because of his involvement in the #FeesMustFall movement protests.

The young man then explains that instead of wallowing in self-pity, he decided to write a book that sold more than 3000 copies locally and abroad. And now he is proudly celebrating the fact that he has finally obtained his honours degree.

