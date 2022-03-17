Global site navigation

LGBTQ+ Couple Celebrates Their Love and Getting New Apartment , SA Sends Congratulations
by  Nina Dhlamini
  • A gay couple posted a celebratory post on Twitter with a sweet pic of them kissing while showing off their new crib
  • Tweeps praised the couple for their achievement and offered some deco tips along with pics to illustrate their vision for the couple's new crib
  • Some peeps had opposing views and shunned the couple for their preferences while others expressed genuine ignorance about same-sex couples and wanted to know more

A lovely gay couple named Siya and Mosa took to Twitter to share their accomplishment of securing a new home for themselves.

In the Twitter post, the lovebirds captioned a pic of themselves smooching with the words:

"Home is where the heart is."
Mosa and Siya shared a tender moment in pics that they posted online while celebrating their new crib. Image: @NgcoboMmotla/Twitter
People on Twitter expressed their joy for the couple's achievement. Some peeps couldn't pass up a chance to ask more about the LGTBQ+ lifestyle while others were in complete dismay.

"Cherish her eternally": Proud hubby celebrates wife's love and strength online leaving Mzansi falling in love

@TablecharmG complimented the couple:

"Lovely home. As a home decor fanatic, for a pop of color, do consider adding mustard or teal blue to your home. It goes well with grey & white interior."

@bjornsalsone echoed words of praise:

@koo_kuh expressed sympathy for the shade the couple got:

"I’m so sorry for the hateful comments. I don’t know you guys, but congratulations on the new place. You guys look so happy and in love and it’s beautiful to see."

@Ngobese04 admitted to being unable to accept gay couples:

