A gay couple posted a celebratory post on Twitter with a sweet pic of them kissing while showing off their new crib

Tweeps praised the couple for their achievement and offered some deco tips along with pics to illustrate their vision for the couple's new crib

Some peeps had opposing views and shunned the couple for their preferences while others expressed genuine ignorance about same-sex couples and wanted to know more

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lovely gay couple named Siya and Mosa took to Twitter to share their accomplishment of securing a new home for themselves.

In the Twitter post, the lovebirds captioned a pic of themselves smooching with the words:

"Home is where the heart is."

Mosa and Siya shared a tender moment in pics that they posted online while celebrating their new crib. Image: @NgcoboMmotla/Twitter

Source: Twitter

People on Twitter expressed their joy for the couple's achievement. Some peeps couldn't pass up a chance to ask more about the LGTBQ+ lifestyle while others were in complete dismay.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@TablecharmG complimented the couple:

"Lovely home. As a home decor fanatic, for a pop of color, do consider adding mustard or teal blue to your home. It goes well with grey & white interior."

@bjornsalsone echoed words of praise:

@koo_kuh expressed sympathy for the shade the couple got:

"I’m so sorry for the hateful comments. I don’t know you guys, but congratulations on the new place. You guys look so happy and in love and it’s beautiful to see."

@Ngobese04 admitted to being unable to accept gay couples:

Gay couple steals Twitter's hearts in stunning engagement pics

Mzansi came out in their numbers to show another gay couple some love. According to Briefly News, A journalist, Matuba Mahlatjie, shared the photos on his Twitter profile where he congratulated his friend Clement on his engagement to his partner, named Sam.

Matuba highlighted how the couple's respective families supported them on their big day. He added:

"Mothers, grandmothers are the shield for #LGBTIQ children in their families. We are changing the storyline in South Africa. Love wins! "

Clement and Sam were pictured with beaming elderly women who appeared to be their mothers. The couple also looked radiant and very much in love with each other.

Source: Briefly News