A funny TikTok of a man answering a question asking what the capital of South Africa is has defeated citizens

TikTok user @dreamboysza shared the video showing the man answering referring to money and not geography

People made it known that the man wasn't totally wrong, however, it made for a hilarious video

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi people make some of the funniest content. Innocently answering a question regarding the capital of South Africa, one man got his geography and accounting a little mixed up.

TikTok user @dreamboysza shared the video showing the man answering referring to money and not geography. Image: TikTok / @dreamboysza

Source: TikTok

In SA, we have a lot of words that are used to explain something different to what the word means. Apparently, in Cape Town, capital is widely used when speaking of money, as opposed to geographical terms.

Viral TikTok of a man answering what the capital of Mzansi is

TikTok user @dreamboysza shared a video in which a guy asked a man what the capital of Mzansi is. Initially, he said Rand, then he told R1, and finally, he said money. The guy asking the question was broken. It is brilliant!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hilarious TikTok clip defeats Mzansi citizens

People could not get enough of the man and his funny answers. While people were crying from laughter, many explained that kapitaal is used to speak of money in Cape Town, so the guy wasn't wrong lol.

See some of the amusing comments:

@The Advisor said:

“Cape townians sometimes refer to money as Kapitaal. I see where he is getting it from. So dude is 100 % correct”

@gillthe1 said:

“He’s someone’s pillar of strength ”

@Crystal Van Wyk said:

“Your question should have been what is the Capital City of South Africa. Technically he is correct.”

@Steven_Bongz said:

“Even the cameraman couldn't control himself ”

@Zeinge YaKalyamboga said:

“ When I am broke I always have money on my mind.”

@noziphonkabinde26 said:

“I died ”

Man gets hilarious guide to South African English and Mzansi laughs hysterically: "Can you hear that smell?"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's use of English is quite diverse and expressive. A man understood this very well when he shared a video of himself getting taught South African English.

@yungearn loves to share the interesting quirks of South Africa and his TikTok post showing how different people speak English emphasises this quite well. The clip shows yungearn pronouncing different foods in his accent, and the two men correct him based on theirs.

The clip highlights how South Africa houses accents from multiple languages. The differences bring about many forms of pronunciations, an Afrikaaner wouldn't pronounce a word in the same way that a Zulu person would.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News