Media personality Pearl Modiadie has shared that her son misbehaves every time she scolds him or say no to him

Admitting parenting is tough, the Entangled actress' little man, Lewatle, screams his lungs out if he doesn't get his way with his mother

Mzansi peeps took to the former Metro FM presenter's comment section to sympathise with her as most moms can relate to her pain

Pearl Modiadie is finding parenting a bit difficult these days. The stunner shared that her son Lewatle is no longer as sweet as he was when he was younger.

Pearl Modiadie says parenting her son Lewatle is tough these days. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

The Entangled actress' little man doesn't want her mom to raise her voice when she's talking to him. He also hates it whenever she says no when he wants something.

Taking to Twitter, the former Metro FM presenter jokingly expressed that she needs a break from parenting. Pearl Modiadie wants to go on a young vacay to clear her head because of Lewatle's "violence". According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"I’m dealing with a toddler who screams his lungs out whenever I scold him or tell him ‘No’. I need a holiday."

Mzansi rents took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post and many related to her pain.

@SlindySosibo said:

"Wheeew. You must just endure babe, it will soon pass."

@Mabunda_Faith wrote:

"You and I, Sis. My son doesn't want to be scolded."

@makhetha_t commented:

"You are not alone, my son always makes sure he screams and embarrasses me every chance he gets."

@GAIL85770940 wrote:

"Those lil people are worse."

@kokimaakwe added:

"You and me both."

Prince Kaybee calls his son out for only calling when he wants data

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee took to social media recently to jokingly call out his eldest son for "abusing" him. The music producer told his followers that Katleho only remembers that he has a dad when he has run out of data.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter to put his boy on full blast. After his tweet, many tweeps came out and complained about the same thing. Some even said their parents only call when they want special favours.

Peeps shared that their kids are exactly like the award-winning DJ's child, reports ZAlebs. They also expressed that the only calls they receive from their bundles of joy are about airtime and data.

