Prince Kaybee hhas hilariously called out his eldest son Katleho for only calling him when he wants data

The Hosh hitmaker jokingly shared that he is an abusive relationship with Katleho because he only remebers that he has a dad when he's out of data

Many peeps who commented on Kaybee's post shared that their kids also behave like Katleho as they only call when they need data

Prince Kaybee took to social media recently to jokingly call out his eldest son for abusing him. The music producer told his followers that Katleho only remembers that he has a dad when he has run out of data.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter to put his boy on full blast. After his tweet, many tweeps came out and complained about the same thing. Some even said their parents only call when they want special favours.

Peeps shared that their kids are exactly like the award-winning DJ's child, reports ZAlebs. They also expressed that the only calls their receive from their bundles of joy are about airtime data.

@makwatee said:

"He's like my father only calls when he wants money...."

@tathy_pedro wrote:

"That's good bro, don't get him a Wi-Fi otherwise that little one will never call you again. Keep sending him 200 MB so he can call you 3 times a day."

@Seago_SG commented:

"Lmao, he's like my little sister only remembers my number when she runs out of data."

@GLekhuleni said:

"Oh well - Let's start a fightback campaign as I'm in the same predicament with mine. 'Papa please buy me data' - that's the only text I get from him."

