The legendary DJ Ganyani recently turned 53 and the musician celebrated in style with some of his best industry friends by his side

The media personality shared photos from the event on social media and penned a message filled with wisdom for his followers

The DJ was deserving of a momentous celebration after having a legal battle over royalties with musician Chase late last year

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Ganyani just had his moment as the birthday boy and the boys came out to help him celebrate in style. The musician shared photos from his party and fans saw the likes of Oskido, Mdu and Doctor Khumalo in attendance.

DJ Ganyani brought the legends out to play for his 53rd birthday. Image: @DjGanyani

Source: Twitter

Respected deep house music legend DJ Ganyani had a birthday party fit for a legend to properly ring in 53. The celeb invited some industry heavyweights for an evening of fun, laughter, drinks and celebrations and peeps are loving the party content. Ganyani took to Twitter to share a few photos from the night.

Followers were elated to see famous faces that they hadn't seen in a while and the comment section flooded with birthday wishes and nostalgic shout outs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@mjimero wrote:

"Ola ma grootman wethu, I didn't notice, Mdu, say "hi" to that mkhuulu masilela."

@Sandy_csa said:

"Crazy!DJ Ganyani and Oskido in one picture! My favs. Hopefully, you had a good one sir."

Many would agree that DJ Ganyani was in need of a decent celebration after Sunday World reported that he was involved in a legal battle over royalties with Chase. The two musicians were said to have entered a verbal agreement to collaborate but the deal left Chase being short-changed.

Oskido tells MacG he gave DJ Zinhle a R200k push present, Mzansi reacts to the Podcast and Chill moment

Briefly News reported that Oskido is making waves for his high levels of generosity. The producer has proven that he really does take care of his own after making sure that DJ Zinhle was well-taken care of while starting her family. The mother of two was given R200 thousand by Oskido to cover all of her baby needs.

The Twitter streets are going wild after Oskido hopped on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about how he reacted to the news of DJ Zinhle's first pregnancy.

The producer told the podcaster that when Zinhle told him that she was expecting, his first thought was to make sure that the DJ would not have any financial stress.

Source: Briefly News