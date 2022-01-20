AKA is making sure to come back with a bang after announcing his partnership with Ten Flags Theme Park to bring fans a weekend-long festival

The rapper has been off the grid for the past year to focus on his mental health and healing after the loss of Nelly Tembe

While fans are raving about the upcoming experience, others can't help but pull the copycat card for remaking Travis Scott's Astroworld

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Supa Mega fans are gearing up to celebrate the rapper's birthday in the most epic way. AKA has announced his plans to host a weekend-long experience called Supa Mega World where fans can enjoy Ten Flags Theme Park with some possible performances.

AKA has announced his Supa Mega World festival and peeps feel he copied Travis Scott. Image: @akaworldwide and @travisscott

Source: Instagram

If Travis Scott fans were feeling some type of way about missing Astroworld, AKA has made sure to have them covered with his own version of events. The musician took to Instagram to announce that he teamed up with a new adventure park in Rustenburg to bring fans Supamega World.

The announcement was met with a wave of excitement as peeps rejoiced in the idea of finally being able to go to festivals again. As expected, a few Debby Downers rained on the parade as all they could focus on was the similarities with Travis Scott's infamous event.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@tumitladi said:

"Too lit!"

@minniedlamini commented:

"This is dope"

@neliahgindan wrote:

"Astroworld reinvented."

@mzw_aa

"Copy of Travis Scott's idea - ASTROWORLD theme park."

@presidential_shii added:

"This gives me Astroworld vibes."

Late last year, US rapper Travis Scott broke headlines when his Astroworld turned into a tragedy. The festival summoned an unruly crowd that incited a mosh pit gone wrong and The Guardian reported that 10 people lost their lives in trampling incidents.

More rumours arise about alleged AKA & Nadia Nakai romance, reports claim that Bragga is ready to be public

Briefly News reported that more reports concerning a brewing courtship have come up a week after AKA and Nadia Nakai were allegedly spending time together in the same holiday destination. This time, publications are sharing quotes regarding the duo.

Fans and the press first caught wind of the pair’s suspected fling after Bragga posted a watch she was gifted by a “secret Santa”. Since AKA usually makes expensive timepieces his present of choice, everyone quickly put two and two together.

Recently, the pair posted individual holiday pictures on their Instagram accounts, sparking more talk. AKA’s mention of a secret Santa in his caption further ignited reports that the wooing was in full effect.

Source: Briefly News