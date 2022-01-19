The 17th January 2021 marked the fifth year that the iconic Kwaito musician ushered in a birthday from heaven, making it a significant day

Briefly News has decided to honour the idol during his birthday month by taking a look back at the impact his music made on the country

Our readers also chimed in with their wonderful memories of the artist’s greatest moments and hits, showing that Mandoza truly made it his mission to entertain all people

Mandoza would have turned 44 years old this past Monday, had he not left us way too soon. Thankfully, as any other legend would, he left behind many awesome memories and hits to have Mzansi celebrating him for years to come.

Mandoza made tracks to inspire generations of Mzansi natives from all backgrounds. Image: Naashon Zalk/Getty Images

The Kwaito star is known for his progressive and constructive messaging in his music that touches many in our diverse country. So, in light of his birthday month, Briefly News has taken the time to commemorate Mandoza through his greatest hits.

Nkalakatha, South Africa’s second national anthem

Much can be said about Mandoza, but one wouldn’t have scratched the surface without mentioning Nkalakatha. The instantly recognizable hit was even acknowledged as a beacon of hope for young South Africans in the early 2000s by Sowetan Live.

Even peeps who weren’t even born when the track was released can recognize its significance. Mandoza’s collaborator and the producer for Nkalakatha explained why the song crossed over so well while chatting to Sowetan Live, saying:

“Till today, you go to any bar mitzvah, a wedding or office party and Nkalakatha will be played. It doesn't matter your race. The song had a rock feel that appealed to people and, of course, his voice was loved.”

Since Mandoza’s 2000 smash hit was one of the first to be loved by people of all races in Mzansi, it certainly has lived many lives. An Afrikaans version of the track was released in 2020 and rapper Costa Titch even referenced the hit in his track with the same name.

'Respect Life' gives important messaging about humility

Although Mandoza had a typically hyper-masculine look, he was somehow exempt from the stereotypes a black South African man who looked like him would be given. Perhaps the uplifting context of his songs and innovative collaborations had a positive impact on his image.

For example, he performed his 2009 hit Respect Life as a father teaching his sons about giving everyone the respect they deserve. Whether young or old, poor or rich, man or woman, Mandoza listed them as important.

That song's context rings true to South Africa's shared spirit of ubuntu. As a country filled with diverse communities, there hasn't been a more critical idea to spread through song and dance.

Mzansi’s memories told through Mandoza’s most prominent hits and moments

Briefly readers also shared their fondest recollections linked to Nkalakatha, revealing their personal reasons for the track’s success in their lives. One Briefly News reader hilariously noted:

“Nkalakatha! There was a time no year-end function was complete without it.”

More netizens chimed in with their memories created with iconic Mandoza songs and events in mind. See some of the recollections they shared below.

Kgashane Mark Shai noted:

“He gave us so many conscious songs. Salute.”

Sipho Darnell Maseko said:

“Tornado reminds me of big bro, it used to be our favourite jam.”

Dawie Fourie added:

“Nkalakatha was and still is a favourite among the majority of South Africans and he will be dearly missed always. His Checkers Championship Boerewors advert with Nathaniel was always a laugh.”

