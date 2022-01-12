Makhadzi recently announced her headliner stadium concert set to take place on 26 March in Botswana and although the praise came streaming in, one vocal netizen bashed her

In an open letter posted to Facebook, the Limpopo native slammed the Ghanama singer for prioritising another country before her home province

The African Queen acknowledged the man’s grievances and clarified that she has been trying to book large venues in her place of birth since 2019

Things didn't go as expected for Makhadzi as she received backlash for hosting her first one-woman show in Gabarone. Although many congratulated the singer, a scathing take from an agitated follower dampened the moment.

Makhadzi clarifies the lengths she's gone through to try to host a one-woman show in Limpopo. Image: @makhadzisa/Instagram

The netizen took to Facebook on Monday to pen an open letter listing his concerns about Makhadzi’s preferences. He articulated his unease that the artist had chosen a place other than her home province to uplift with her music. He wrote in part:

“The idea of having a one-woman show in Botswana and giving back to them is not a good idea. Start in your poorest province. Venda in particular, there is too much poverty there — 95% of your bookings are from Limpopo.”

He continued:

“Charity begins at Home Khadzi. Start your one-man show in Limpopo. We will come to support you like we always do. Your large number of fans is in Limpopo.”

The singer, who has been an advocate for her Venda culture and language did not let the open letter go unacknowledged. She kindly stated her case against the critique in the comment section, sharing her efforts to show up for her province, saying:

“I have been trying to get Thohoyandou stadium and Peter Mokaba stadium but no one is willing to give me a stadium. Unless maybe I am contacting the wrong people. It would be a dream come true to be the first Limpopo woman to fill a stadium. I have been trying since 2019.”

Thankfully, the author of the open letter took Makhadzi’s words into consideration and thanked her for responding. He also offered her advice on who to contact to make the future Limpopo stadium concert happen.

