One woman took to her Facebook account and shared her beautiful one-room apartment, which left peeps in awe.

A South African woman shared how her one-room currently looks in a Facebook group chat. Image: Gaby Gabygirl

Mzansi lady shows off her house

Gaby Gabygirl posted pictures of her one-room home on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lady also revealed that she was jobless, but that did not stop her from showing pride in her humble yet stunning home.

The lovely lady's one-room house contains a bed, which is neatly made with a beautiful duvet. She showed off her kitchen area, which is combined with the lounge area. It has a brown cupboard with a big-screen TV. She also had a couch with pillows on it.

Her room was painted orange with beautiful art portraits on the wall. She also has a big grey fridge and a black oven. The lady's home impressed many people online.

Inside the woman's home. Image: Gaby Gabygirl

People show kindness and love

Many people took to the comment section to let the woman know that her room was neat and clean, while others asked the woman to share tips on how she decorated her home.

Ngwetsi Ya Basia Tsheke said:

"Tell us your secret....I'm moving out tomorrow."

Wanjiru Esther added:

"Great one jobless share the secret then."

NaBungela Fanezi WakoDzwamari wrote:

"It's nice and neat but the stove and fridge shouldn't be beside each other coz the heat will destroy the fridge."

Pulane Jane commented:

"Woow everything it's so perfect."

