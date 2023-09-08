The Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park is making its return and has announced Pearl Modiadie as this year's host

The media personality shared the news on her social media channels and is excited to host Africa's signature lifestyle event

Tickets to the event have been made available, ranging from R2500 to R4500

Standard Bank 'Joburg Polo in the Park' revealed Pearl Modiadie as the official host for the signature lifestyle event. Images: pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Award-winning media personality Pearl Modiadie has been announced as the official host for this year's Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park. The prestigious event is set to take place on 16 September at the Inanda Country Base in Kyalami. The mother of one is overjoyed to host Africa's signature lifestyle event.

Pearl Modiadie to host Joburg Polo in the Park

Taking to their Instagram, Joburg Polo in the Park proudly revealed Pearl Modiadie as its official host for this year's event.

"Introducing the award-winning media personality Pearl Modiadie, our esteemed HOST for this year's Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park."

The event will be held at the Inanda Country Base in Kyalami on 16 September and will offer unforgettable curated experiences, live music, fashion, and great food.

This year's theme, AfroGlam Couture, aims to capture the essence of African heritage through fashion.

Tickets to the event are grouped in four hospitality packages namely the Classic Polo Lounge (R4500 p/p), the African Deluxe VIP Lounge (R3200 p/p), the Joburg Polo Lounge (R2590 p/p), as well as the invite-only Standard Bank Lounge.

Mzansi cheers Pearl's Polo in the Park gig

Pearl shared the news with her followers who congratulated her on the prestigious hosting gig:

mokoenalive said:

"Let’s Go!!"

lornamaseko cheered:

"Yes yes yes!"

jackie_phamotse commented:

"My pride!"

siobhan.brazier responded:

"Love this for you!"

iamtshiamo_m posted:

"My outfit is ready boo!"

gee_ragga added:

"Yesssssss mama!"

lillyrapelang said:

"Whaaaattt!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!"

aprilsmangele commented:

"The best hostess!"

gomotsegang_m responded:

"Oh my!"

ade_mahabane posted:

"Ohh!!! Congratulations Mama Lewatle! I’m happy for you!"

nonazuri said:

"Oh, then I HAVE to come!"

kayise_ngqula commented:

"Looking forward to it!"

