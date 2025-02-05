One gent sent a sweet message which warmed the hearts of many people online to his future wife

The TikTok video sparked a conversation on jobs and Briefly News takes a look at the unemployment rate in South Africa

Comments poured in from online users who were touched by the guy's post as they shared their thoughts

A petrol attendant has warmed the hearts of many people in South Africa over his touching message to his future wife.

A petrol attendant's message to his future wife in a TikTok video touched many. Image: @nehmadida

Source: TikTok

Petrol attendant sends message to future wife

The TikTok content creator @nehmadida's video quickly went viral on social media gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

@nehmadida' delivered his message while dressed in his work uniform and expressed the following:

"Dear future wife, I'm still a petrol attendant izinto azikahlangani."

The man left many people in their feelings as many admired the petrol attendant's positive energy and heartfelt message.

Unemployment rate in South Africa

According to the South African government site in Q3 2024, the official unemployment rate was 32.1%, with an increase in employed persons to 16.9 million and a decrease in unemployed persons to 8.0 million. This led to a decrease in the labour force by 79,000.

Discouraged work-seekers increased by 5%, while the number of not economically active persons increased by 4%. The official unemployment rate decreased by 1.4 percentage points from 33.5% to 32.1%. Employment in the formal sector increased by 122,000, while informal sector employment increased by 165,000. The largest increases were in Community and social services, Construction, and Trade. The youth unemployment rate decreased from 46.6% in Q2 2024 to 45.5% in Q3.

Take a look at the video.

SA is touched by the man's actions

The TikTok video left many people in awe and flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

Promisemakhubo525 said:

"Izonto zihlangene... You have a job, make the most of it no job is greater or smaller ask the unemployed."

Isabella Gumbi wrote:

"Nomah sasokwenza grocery month end and I saw this guy who was a petrol attendant. Grocery engakanani, I was so proud."

Mpwemoch added:

"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen."

Moitsidikwalo6 commented:

"Bro, I know it's not what you want, but always be grateful for the little that you have. Having a job in this economy is the biggest blessing. Don't compare yourself."

Phindile wrote:

"There’s nothing wrong with being a petrol attendant."

A petrol attendant sent a sweet message to his future wife in a TikTok video. Image: @nehmadida

Source: TikTok

Heartwarming stories of petrol attendants in SA

Briefly News previously reported that a woman's heart skipped a beat during what would normally be a routine trip to the petrol station at Greenacres Mall.

previously reported that a woman's heart skipped a beat during what would normally be a routine trip to the petrol station at Greenacres Mall. A lighthearted moment at a local petrol station where an attendant humorously advised a male customer on who to and not to date warmed many hearts and created jokes online.

A babe fell for a handsome petrol attendant at an Astron fuel station while in the car with a friend and her friend's boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News