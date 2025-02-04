Janick Oriti, a Swiss man who has lived in South Africa for less than a decade, shared his favourite people in South Africa

The enthusiastic young man listed the three kinds of people and shared the reasons behind his choices

While some people agreed with the choices on Janick's list, others stated their opinions in the comments

A Swiss man listed his favourite people in South Africa. Images: @janickoriti

There are a few workers in South Africa who have earned locals' admiration for their dedication and character.

A man from Switzerland, who can be considered a local after having lived in the country for seven years, shared with Mzansi the three types of people he dubbed his favourite.

Swiss man's favourite Mzansi people

A Swiss man named Janick Oriti took to his TikTok account to randomly list who he felt were his favourite people in South Africa.

1. Taxi drivers

Despite their controversial ways on the road, Janick shared he thought taxi drivers had people's best interests at heart.

"They will make sure they drop you at home in front of your door. They will look out for you. Period."

2. Petrol attendants

Janick noted that he loved the petrol attendants' random conversations, happiness, and the service provided.

3. Baristas

The Swiss man told app users:

"I love interacting with them and having a quick discussion."

Take a look at Janick's explanation in the Tikok video below:

SA comments on Swiss man's choices

A few South African social media users expressed their thoughts about Janick's three favourite people, while others shared who they also thought should be added to the list.

Petrol attendants seemed to capture people's hearts in the comment section. Image: THEGIFT777

@ann42809 shared their opinion with app users:

"I think petrol attendants must be nurses. They are the best, friendly and helpful. Most nurses are not friendly at all."

@user8349700884740 wondered in the comments:

"What about barbers or hairdressers?"

Janick's video had @zeepporah17 saying:

"This is so refreshing. I’m so touched."

@dominique.kerchho, who agreed with one of the man's choices, remarked:

"I personally love petrol attendants. They are so helpful and happy."

@nokuthulamnguni486 said to the public:

"Taxi drivers try by all means to make sure you arrive at work on time, even when there is traffic."

@jay.someone0 answered in the comment section:

"I would say petrol attendants, yes, taxi drivers are random, and baristas, no. They just want tips. Otherwise, service delivery is cr*p in South Africa. Although, it's probably comparable to other countries."

