A petrol attendant who was handsomely rewarded for helping a woman win a car went viral again

The man shot to the public eye after a woman credited him as the reason that she was able to win a car

The lady became a Mini Cooper owner after the petrol attendant encouraged her to enter to win the R500,000 car

The petrol attendant who touched South Africa gave people an update after being recognised as the reason why a woman became a Mini Cooper owner. Briefly News reported on the petrol attendant to received R20,000 for helping a customer in a major way.

Petrol attendant shares plans for the cash reward he received from Nedbank. Image: BP / Facebook

The car competition BP ran with Nedbank paid off for the woman and the petrol attendant also received his piece of the pie. The man opened up about his plans for the money that he received from Nedbank in a video shared on 6 March 2025.

Benson celebrated that money he received R20, 000 and shared that it would help him in a big way. Nedbank pledged R10,000 towards his children's education along with R5,000 more from Winmore BP station. The petrol attendant explained that he would take his portion of the R10,000 to settle his wife's lobola that he last paid in 2018. He said Covid was a major drawback in his life as his stay-at-home wife and their children had to move to a smaller apartment. He said the R10,000 would help him finish paying lobola as well as feed his family. Benson revealed that he has been a petrol attendant for 15 years and that he has always done his job with patience. Watch the video by Sowetan of him explaining his plan below:

South Africa delighted by wholesome petrol attendant

People shared their reactions to the man's plan for the money. Online users congratulated him on getting a major win and defended him against naysayers who felt the money should have been used elsewhere.

People shared their honest thoughts on the petrol attendant eager to pay lobola. Image: MG shot

@ImLoyisoLoliwe commented:

"Pay lobola my brother and be happy with your family not these useless ones who call themselves fathers without looking after their kids bamithisa left right and center dololo isondlo useless pigs."

@LuVBla wrote:

"He who finds a wife, find a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord.. Starting with Lobola will open more doors."

@siphoBMjr admired the man's plan for the money:

"Men will always think of their wives and children the first minute they get money, how society does not see that a displaced boy child is disastrous for society makes no sense. Unless of course, a dysfunctional society was the plan all along."

@mattoh1 remarked:

"I pray good things keep on happening to him… and for him!"

