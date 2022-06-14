On Tuesday, 14 June the Pretoria High Court heard that Advocate Malesela Teffo has had both of the much-contested dockets on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Teffo also disputed the National Prosecuting Authority's claim about when it actually received the docket that implicates Kelly Khumalo and others

South Africans have shared their thoughts on the trial and some people believe that the judge is biased toward Teffo

PRETORIA - Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the Pretoria High Court that he has been in possession of two dockets relating to the murder of the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Teffo is representing four out of the five men who have been accused of being behind Meyiwa's murder. The late Bafana Bafana soccer player was killed at his lover, Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus.

Advocate Malesela Teffo says the NPA has been in possession of the second docket since January 2022. Images: @azania1023/Twitter & Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The court had been engaged in the matter of the two dockets that have different suspects in the murder of Meyiwa since last week. One of the dockets says Khumalo accidentally shot Meyiwa and the people who were in the house helped cover up what actually happened that night.

The second docket implicates the five men who are now standing trial. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing the fifth accused man says she was only handed the second docket last week while Teffo has been aware of both dockets for quite some time, according to SABC News.

Teffo stated that he learned that the prosecution was in possession of docket 375 since January 2022. In his assertion, Teffo was also disputing the state prosecutor Advocate Baloyi's claim of when they received the second docket.

The state previously said that it handed over the second docket to Mshololo as soon as it was in their possession last week Wednesday, 8 June, reports EWN.

The court has granted Mshololo's request to postpone the case to a later date, to give her the opportunity to go through the contents of the docket. The trial will resume on 5 September and on 30 June, Teffo's heads of arguments about the jurisdiction of the court to try the matter will be heard, according to eNCA.

South Africans weigh in on the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Some South Africans are unhappy with how Advocate Teffo is being treated by the judge. Some people have noted that Mshololo seems to get her way when she makes requests.

Here are some comments:

@Seer_Terabyte said:

"This judge undermines Teffo, he questions everything that Teffo raises even before he could finish his points #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@TumisangElliot2 said:

"#SenzoMeyiwatrial Adv Teffo is the one who can bring genuinely justice in this Country, amongst others, shine Adv Teffo Malesela shine You're the!."

@ELLIZENTE17 said:

"This trial needed a judge of high calibre. The likes of Judge Ramarumo Monama who presided over the trial of former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu would have been a better fit. #SenzoMeyiwatrial"

@ChiefMkhulu said:

"The 2nd docket is not going anywhere anytime soon, it is still in the mix, this is interesting."

