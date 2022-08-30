Cebolenkosi Mthembu, also known as Nyawo in Uzalo , used social media to celebrate completing the marathon

Mthembu said that despite facing adversity in this year's Comrades Marathon, he is grateful to have finished it

Uzalo viewers have taken to their timelines to congratulate Cebolenkosi on the significant achievement

'Uzalo' actor Cebolenkosi Mthembu is celebrating finishing the 2022 Comrades Marathon. Image @cebomthembu_rsa

Source: Instagram

Cebolenkosi Mthembu, better known as the character Nyawo on Mzansi's most popular soapie Uzalo, showcased bravery. He took part in the Comrades Marathon and finished despite facing difficulties.

Mthembu finished in 11 hours, reports the Daily Sun. Despite the fact that this was not his preferred time, Cebolenkosi is grateful because he barely trained this year. He blamed it on the COVID lockdown.

"Marathons are not for the fain-hearted. I had so many stops this time compared to other years. Perhaps not having enough time to train was the reason."

Mthembu highlighted the hardships he faced, such as Mzamo Mthembu, one of the runners who died in the process, further reports the Daily Sun. Cebolenkosi also saw a lot of runners who were struggling to finish the marathon. He said these could have discouraged him but he pushed through.

Uzalo viewers react to the fantastic news

@Tsholofelo Masango said:

"This man right here is my role model. He is proof that our imperfections are there forever and we can't let them stop us from doing anything. I'll also be running the Comrades next year thanks to him."

@Victor Mmola wrote:

"Congratulation Nyawo my star"

@Phila Gumbi shared:

"Well done and congratulations"

@Hosseni D Taylor Mahomed posted:

"Well done Nyawo hope to see you soon kuZalo"

@Michael Jansen added:

"My star "

