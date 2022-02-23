The Economic Freedom Fighters have reminded the government of Julius Malema's warning about cash-in-transit heists

Malema previously shared his belief that state security entities are involved in the heists, which have increased in South Africa

Many South Africans agree with Malema and have applauded him for taking a stand against organised crime

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), previously called on Government to intervene in the increase in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in South Africa.

Following the Rosettenville incident earlier this week, the EFF has reminded the government of Malema's warning. The opposition party leader urged law enforcement not to cower to criminals.

The EFF shared clips to social media showing Malema warning the government about the increase in CIT heists in South Africa.

Malema's theory about CIT heists

According to TimesLIVE, Malema believes that South Africa Police Service (SAPS) officers, Hawks employees, and members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) collaborate with criminals to conduct CIT heists.

“The Hawks are participating in CIT heists. Army people are also found in that. There is a general degeneration under your leadership. CIT heists are uncontrollable because you are weak, you are not firm and criminals don’t like weak people,” Malema said.

Malema urged the government's security cluster to address the CIT heists by detecting planned heists and apprehending criminals before the heists take place.

South Africans react to Malema's view on crime in SA

@Tshishongetd remarked:

"Crime is a crime and it needs to be treated as such."

@Jennytikal said:

"True leader, well said."

@Thokoza01835708 believes:

"If criminals know the consequences of breaking the law they wouldn't be doing what they're doing in South Africa."

@MalwelaShadrack shared:

"I salute this young man. I am convinced he will lead this country one day."

@khumalo_dolphus said:

"Nothing gets mentioned about other syndicate members except SAPS and SANDF."

