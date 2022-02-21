Phumzile Van Damme, the former Democratic Alliance MP, has weighed in on the court proceedings in the "Kill the Boer" trial

The court case was instituted by civil rights group AfriForum against EFF leader Julius Malema for singing the struggle song

Van Damme has found AfriForum's lawyer, Mark Oppenheimer's performance underwhelming and even implied that Oppenheimer was not well-prepared to question Malema

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme was thoroughly impressed with how Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighter leader conducted himself in court last week.

Malema appeared in court to testify in civil hate speech case launched by civil society group AfriForum. AfriForum wants Malema to pay a fine of R500 000 for singing the struggle chant "Kill the Boer."

Phumzile Van Damme says AfriForum's lawyer Mark Oppenheimer was not adequately prepared to question Julius Malema. Images: Conrad Bornman & Felix Dlangamandla

According to TimesLIVE, AfriForum alleges that there is a correlation between the singing of the struggle song and the murders of white farmers, Malema has denied this allegation.

A few clips of the court proceedings have been making the rounds on social media and many could not help but notice how Malema was given a platform to share the EFF's idealogy in court.

One of these clips made its way to Van Damme's timeline and she took the opportunity to weigh in on the court proceedings. In this particular clip, AfriForum's lawyer Mark Oppenheimer asked Malema about South Africa and Cuba's relations and this line of questioning was scrutinised by Van Damme.

Van Damme first questioned whether the trial taking place is really about the "Kill the Boer" chant or about political ideologies. She went on to say that AfriForum's lawyer was ill-prepared to deal with Malema and the EFF leader dribbled him.

Van Damme added that when questioning Malema, you need to be ready for the answers he might give because he is not an ordinary witness.

"You’ve got to be prepared for the answers Malema could give. The man is an orator, not some ordinary witness. This was clearly not taken into account. He has now put Afriforum on trial, instead. Cringing hard," said Van Damme.

South Africans agree with Van Damme's sentiments

Some social media users agreed with Van Damme about the AfriForum lawyer being ill-prepared to question Malema, however, others felt that Malema has been underestimated by AfriForum and it had nothing to do with not being adequately prepared.

@Vikings30730343 said:

"My sister, he wasn't ill-prepared, white people generally think Malema is a fool and can't think... They underestimate him and that's their naiveness."

@siyand26 said:

"Bayalayeka!! Afriforum members and other white South Africans have always thought of Malema as an idiot because of the propaganda they feed each other... You can hold a different view to his politics but can't deny his brilliance as a politician and orator."

@AsarielMatee said:

"Afriforum was unwittingly prepared for this political lecturing Malema delivered to their desk and I'm trilled most if not many people find his perspective encouraging and educational."

