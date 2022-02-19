Mzansi Reacts to #EFFvsAfriforum After Malema’s Hate Speech Testimony

EFF leader Julius Malema had a heated exchange with Afriforum during his cross-examination in the High Court

Malema told the court and Afriforum that he was not afraid to die and that he had already died

This mobilised a sizeable amount of social media users who took to the internet in support of the fiery EFF leader

JOHANNESBURG - Following Julius Malema's heated exchange with Afriforum during his High Court testimony, South Africans have taken to the internet in reaction.

Many social media users took to various online platforms to share their reactions to Malema's revelation that he was not afraid to die.

South Africans have taken to the internet to react to the heated reaction between Julius Malema and Afriforum. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica, @afriforum

Source: Twitter

"I'm not afraid of dying. It beats me why I'm still alive as I died long ago. I'm [also] not scared of killing. A revolutionary is a walking killing machine. I will kill if ever I'm required to do so, especially if it is to defend my people," said Malema.

Breifly News reported earlier over the bombshell dropped by Malema during his testimony over the hate speech case brought against the EFF by Afriforum.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the Malema vs Afriforum

@cebokazana:

"#Malema #EFFvsAfriforum .Thank you, President Malema. I’m joining EFF. EFF has my vote ✊✊✊. Malema has multiplied. Our future President.We need him more.May God Protect him.Amandla✊EFF"

@lisa_maliee:

"So are we not gonna talk about how Sello Skhalo Malema turned a court appearance into a free public lecture about South African history of land theft and colonization??? #EFFVSAFRIFORUM"

@dbuwa:

"South Africans let's rally behind Julius Malema please we can't afford to lose this opportunity #EFFvsAfriforum."

@SMK33138377:

"No amount of propaganda can undo what Julius Malema just did in court today. We are witnessing greatness in our lifetime PERIOD! #EFFvsAfriforum"

SA reacts, Julius Malema's 'Kiss the Boer' case: "Catching feelings over a song"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the footage of Julius Malema appearing before the Equity Court for the AfriForum case has gone viral as South Africans give their take on the EFF leader saying that the words of the song 'Kill the Boer' were simply misheard.

With no video evidence of Malema singing the song and the politician having his way, netizens are at odds as some side with Julius and others can't shake the feeling that the entire court proceeding is a farce.

Julius Malema provided the Equity Court with some comedic relief yesterday (16 February) as he explained that he feels the lyrics of Dubul’ibhunu aka 'kill the boer' were misheard and that there was no need for AfriForu to cause mass panic in the country.

Source: Briefly News