South African National Defence force members received an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Mpumalanga

The president was speaking to them as their commander in chief at an Armed Forces Day celebration

Ramaphosa referred to them as "heroes in uniform" and thanked them for constantly protecting South Africans

MBOMBELA - Yesterday (21 February), President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at an event held in Mpumalanga to commemorate Armed Forces Day.

Ramaphosa is not only the president of South Africa, but also holds the title of SANDF commander in chief, which is the capacity in which he delivered his address.

TimesLIVE reports that Ramaphosa praised the SANDF members for their committed work during the July unrest, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic as a whole. The president added that SANDF members had risked their lives to ensure the safety of all South Africans.

Ramaphosa addresses SANDF members

The president referred to the SANDF members as "heroes in uniform" for protecting South Africans and providing the country with a good night's sleep each night, according to News24. Ramaphosa cited specific incidents where SANDF members assisted.

"When our Parliament was engulfed in fire at the beginning of this year, it was our personnel from Air Force Base Ysterplaat Military Aviation Rescue and Firefighting Services who were part of the first responders to douse the flames," the president said.

Ramaphosa concluded that he admires SANDF members for their courage and loyalty to South Africa, despite the circumstances which they might face.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's SANDF address

@mheidtman asked:

"What’s to celebrate? The decline?"

@Angela17990707 remarked:

"Our president is the grooviest, he never misses celebrations."

@DavidPassword believes:

"Everything is about them, forgotten South Africans are on their own. No leadership is going to give citizens a better life, is a fallacy. Leadership is enjoying better life using taxpayers' money in the disguise of serving South Africans."

@Thabang_Sebata2 shared:

"The only Commander-In-Chief we recognise is President @Julius_S_Malema."

@Marshal38712550 asked:

"How does this help us as the people of South Africa?"

