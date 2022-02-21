President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised members of the South African National Defence Force for playing an integral role during the July unrest

Ramaphosa was addressing scores of SANDF members in Mpumalanga at the Armed Forces Day celebration

Ramaphosa was also proud of SANDF members for stepping at the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic to help with the enforcement of regulations

MBOMBELA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is proud of the members of the South African National Defence Force for the role they played in bringing order to the country during the violent protests in July 2021.

Ramaphosa was addressing SANDF members who had gathered in Mbombela, Mpumalanga for the Armed Forces Day on Monday, 21 February and said South Africans can always rest assured that the army will always restore order in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded SANDF members for the role they played during the July unrest. Image: Michele Spatari

Speaking in his capacity as the Commander in Chief of the SANDF, Ramaphosa told the crowd that the army is South Africa's final line in maintaining calm, restoring ordering and defending Mzansi, according to SABC News.

Ramaphosa also lauded SANDF members for helping in the implementation of Covid19 regulations during the first few weeks of the hard lockdown.

The president went on to say that the army was instrumental in making South Africans feel safe even when the Parliament fire broke out in January 2021, adding that military personnel were also part of the team that battled the flames at the National Assembly, according to News24.

"And when our Parliament was engulfed in fire at the beginning of this year, it was our personnel from Air Force Base Ysterplaat Military Aviation Rescue and Firefighting Services who were part of the first responders to douse the flames," said Ramaphosa.

