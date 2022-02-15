The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhusien took an opportunity to criticise Cabinet ministers for incompetence at the Joint State of the Nation (SONA) debate

Steenhuisen says that the opposition party has tabled a motion of no confidence against the ministers in hopes of having them removed

South Africans are seemingly in support of the DA's motion; however, some are questioning why President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been included in the motion

CAPE TOWN - The Joint State of the Nation (SONA) debate on Monday, 14 February had a fiery start with opposition parties dissecting President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech and the commitments he has made for South Africa's future.

However, political leaders such as Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen were less than impressed with the President as well as his Cabinet ministers. Steenhuisen even took it further by criticising Ramaphosa for not firing ministers who were not competent during the July unrest.

The Democratic Alliance is not happy with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet ministers and wants them fired. Images: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen stated that instead of firing those ministers who did not do their jobs, Ramaphosa merely reshuffled his Cabinet and, in some cases, even promoted those ministers who were directly implicated in failing to maintain law and order during the riots.

Steenhusien and the DA have now tabled a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa's Cabinet since the President is unable to fire them, according to SABC News.

reports that Steenhusien has filed the motion in terms of section 102(1) of the Constitution. The DA would have to get overwhelming support from other political parties and the African National Congress to pass its motion because the party does not have enough votes to pass it by itself.

The DA says after the motion of vote of no confidence it plans to put a number of bills on the table which include the Redtape Impact Assessment Bill, Ease of Doing Business Bill, End Cadre Deployment Bill and more.

South Africans weigh in on the motion of no confidence

Heading online, some South Africans believe that the DA should be tabled against Ramaphosa because it is the President duty to fire ministers who are incompetent. Here are some comments below:

@Nqobaz007 said:

"Why is it that you don't seem to want to hold @CyrilRamaphosa accountable for anything? You seem to only want to work only with him so why not just offer him a DA membership & T-shirt once and for all

@MZagagana said:

"Lol @jsteenhuisen you just confirmed on the news that you are protecting Ramaphosa from being removed by ANC, hence opting for the cabinet to be removed instead."

@ntsekisang said:

"It is worth a try. Please consider a motion in Parliament to do away with deputy ministers. The country has too much unemployment but besides that we never really needed them. Survey all departments, some departments have two deputy ministers, for what exactly? ‍♂️"

@manumaboko said:

"All the best. I hope you succeed but I don’t see @myANC politicians voting with you."

@MajorMjoli said:

" Why is this motion of no confidence not against @CyrilRamaphosa?"

@UnsafeVaccines said:

"You want everyone gone except @CyrilRamaphosa?? Why not Cyril first??"

