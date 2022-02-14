EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent State of the Nation address

During the 2022 SONA debate, Malema gave a passionate speech in which he cited Ramaphosa should not have another term

South African social media users were vocal in their appraisal of Ramaphosa's address and Malema's subsequent attack

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters leader (EFF) leader Julius Malema is a man bent on seeing the back of President Cyril Ramaphosa after recently weighing in on the succession discussions that have taken hold within the African National Congress (ANC).

Speaking amid a heated speech at Parliament's City Hall in Cape Town following the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Malema rejected murmurs that Ramaphosa deserved a second term in office, TimesLIVE reported.

The EFF's Julius Malema made no bones about rejecting President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Brenton Geach/ Pool

Malema was sure to point to the ignominious effect Ramaphosa's presidential terms has so far had on the country, saying South Africa had gone from an already bad state to something far worse.

In his tongue-lashing aimed at the leader of the ruling party, Malema, among a host of other factors per apparent Ramaphosa's failings, referenced the ongoing Eskom electricity crisis, high poverty and unemployment levels, corrupt government officials and dysfunctional municipalities.

"[Ramaphosa], you must accept that under your administration, the country has been on a far worse downward spiral. You're the most destructive president in history for the black person. We're not shocked that black people have only gotten poorer on your watch," said Malema.

Completely off the mark

The former ANC Youth League leader insisted that Ramaphosa had not delivered on any of the promises he's made, more so to marginalised South Africans. According to Malema, Ramaphosa has only been a terror and will continue to be if he is passed another chance to occupy the presidential chair.

"Seeing as you have fulfilled your dream, why are you not departing in harmony? Your highest ambition was to become a president, but now you want to come and serve again, to what end?" questioned Malema.

The EFF politician added that Ramaphosa had misfired by insinuating that the government was not responsible for creating jobs. During this section of his SONA address, Ramaphosa fingered the private sector as being responsible for job creation, IOL reported.

The president indicated that private sector companies created at least 80 per cent of all jobs in South Africa. On the government's role, he said it was positioned to form an enabling environment for job creation.

Netizens blast Malema

South Africans did not disappoint on social media as they took turns blasting Malema for his unwavering rants about Ramaphosa and the ANC. Some locals urged him to move, labelling him a "bitter ex", while others agreed Ramaphosa should not see a second term.

@Mqiso Isaacs Gondwe wrote:

"Ramaphosa second term will advance chances for Lamora to be gloomed a President of which will be a big pain for inpatient Juju. It was nap."

@Tshifhiwa Muofhe said:

"This one will never be the country president. He is like a bitter ex who always monitor their ex's progress."

@Pasi Nkete added:

"The fact of the matter is there will never be another better or suitable presidential candidate in South Africa. Looking at all these fly by night or midnight express wannabes, there is absolutely none who has potential!"

