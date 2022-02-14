President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained remarks he made in a leaked audio recording to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts

The committee previously received a letter from the president in which he responded to their demand that he explain the recording within ten days

In the recording, Ramaphosa allegedly states that the African National Congress misused public funds to finance its political campaigns

CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) had the opportunity to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa explain claims he allegedly made in a leaked audio recording.

Ramaphosa can reportedly be heard in the alleged audio admitting that the African National Congress (ANC) misused public funds to fund its political campaigns. The president will go to extremes to avoid anyone outside the party ever finding out.

After the recording was leaked, Scopa gave Ramaphosa ten days to explain himself. The president sent Scopa a letter on 9 February detailing his response and recently explained in person, News24 reports.

Ramaphosa's justification for remarks made in the leaked audio recording

The president said that he was discussing public information when he claimed that the ANC had misused funds in the recording. He added that he does not have specific evidence that the allegations he made are true.

“The statements I made in the NEC meeting were based on allegations already in the public domain and rumours circulating within the organisation and broader society,' Ramaphosa wrote in his letter to Scopa.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa did not think it was inappropriate to comment on the information in the public domain for some time.

Reactions to Ramaphosa's response to Scopa

@davallenwatch said:

"It would have been smarter to use ALL the information available and not just sources with a vested interest in a negative outcome. Don't you think?"

@Mark81607413 asked:

"Did he overhear two homeless men discussing the matter whilst he was entering parliament?"

@sam_khaya believes:

"He must resign... He is lying."

@odz2019 shared:

"His statement should be tested and an investigation into all ANC campaigns be investigated to look into the source of funds.... Including his campaign because he opened the door to his campaign to be investigated."

@Matome8 remarked:

"Lies have short legs."

