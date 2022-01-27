MP Complains to Public Protector About Ramaphosa’s Alleged Unethical Behaviour

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she received a complaint from a Member of Parliament about President Cyril Ramaphosa which accused him of contravening the Executive Code of Ethics

Mkhwebane received the MP's complaint on 26 January and has been asked many questions about the nature of its contents

The Public Protector declared that she would like to act on statements made by Ramaphosa in the reported leaked audio recording

JOHANNESBURG - Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Public Protector, stated that she was sent a complaint from a Member of Parliament (MP) about President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly contravening the Executive Code of Ethics.

Mkhwebane received the MP's complaint on 26 January and has been asked many questions about the nature of its contents. She said she had ordered her office to launch a probe into the query.

According to TimesLIVE, Oupa Segalwe, a spokesperson for the Public Protector, said that Mkhwebane's office has sole authority in this case, because they are the only body that can hold individuals accountable under the code.

Public Protector responds to the alleged leaked audio recording of Ramaphosa

The Public Protector announced that she would like to act on statements made by Ramaphosa in the reported leaked audio recording, IOL reports. Her decision follows a similar one made by Scopa yesterday (26 January) to give the president 10 days to answer.

“If the complaint is lodged under the Executive Members Ethics Act, we must investigate and cannot wait for Scopa processes, but if it is lodged under the Public Protector Act, then we can allow the Scopa process to take its course,” Mkhwebane said.

Scopa has approached the auditor-general's office to investigate if any misuse of state funds occurred within ANC political campaigns. However, Scopa is still waiting for the findings of this probe.

Reactions to complaints received by the Public Protector

"Holomisa, please keep quiet": UDM leader responds to leaked Ramaphosa audio

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), has responded to the alleged remarks made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a rumoured leaked audio recording.

Apparently, the president reveals how the African National Congress (ANC) used state funds to finance its political campaigns, but Ramaphosa allegedly adds that he will go to extremes to avoid implicating any individuals in these accusations.

Holomisa wants Ramaphosa to publicly announce to South Africa what he meant in the rumoured audio, how long he has known the information and to name guilty parties explicitly.

