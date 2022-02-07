The EFF has been dragged to court by AfriForum over the party's refusal to comply with a request to stop singing a "racist" song

The civil rights group implored the high court to instruct the red berets' leaders to issue an apology and pay R500 000 in damages

South Africans who've had their eyes on the two groups headed online to express their thoughts around the courtroom shenanigans

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and civil rights organisation AfriForum squared off over the red beret's controversial "Dubul'ibhunu" ("Shoot the Boer") song in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

According to a TimesLIVE report, activist, attorney and AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets, who wrote a book that lays bare the brutal reality of farm attacks in South Africa, took part in the court proceedings.

Roets, whose organisation lodged a civil case against the EFF in 2020, lambasted party leader Julius Malema for his supposed denial of farm murders, describing the politician's stance as "upsetting" and "reckless". AfriForum insisted the song not only advocates racial and ethnic hatred but also has the potential to cause damage.

AfriForum, which in January initiated legal proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the lack of service delivery in the Fezile Dabi District's administrative area located in the Free State, is calling on the Equality Court to order EFF leaders to apologise and to pay half a million in punitive damages.

Briefly News understands the organisation was successful in contesting the song in 2010 after Malema was convicted of hate speech while the then-president of the ANC Youth League, The Citizen reported.

Citizens question EFF mandate

As expected, locals expressed varying views on the topic. However, there was a notable aura of criticism directed at the EFF for their refusal to stop singing the song. Many online users accused the party and its members of seeking attention.

Briefly News was on hand to head down the comments section to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@Cassim Aboo wrote:

"EFF is out of line. They promote violence against minority groups. If the so-called Boere white farmers were not farming this country will go hungry. Look at the track record of farms given to the so-called black farmers its a mess. Let's respect the hand that feeds us."

@Thabiso Masame said:

"They protected apartheid statue of heartless Paul Kruger in Pretoria saying it's their history and when we sing our struggles history songs it's a hate speech,,then paul Kruger statue is also a hate statue it must be removed. Le ya nyaaaa!!"

@Sylvia Joy Wilson added:

"Oh dear, some people are losing sleep over Roets and his book. Imagine how much good the red berets could do if they stopped stirring up hate and division."

