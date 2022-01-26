Afriforum are fighting tooth and nail in an intention to resolve service delivery issues facing the Free State province

This sees the group preparing to take President Cyril Ramaphosa and 16 others to the Free State High Court

South Africans were vocal on social media, with many encouraging Afriforum to follow through with its promise

BLOEMFONTEIN - Civil society group AfriForum has initiated legal proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the lack of service delivery in the Fezile Dabi District's administrative area located in the Free State.

The civil rights organisation and the Mafube Business Forum, which represents the interests of the Mafube Local Municipality, announced on Wednesday the intention to take on the President and 16 other defendants in the Free State High Court on Thursday.

"Despite Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela [coming from a small farming town], residents there get no services. The are many issues plaguing the community, including regular water shortages and no refuse removal, among others, .that residents have to deal with," said the forum's Jacques Jansen van Vuuren.

SABC News reported that the forum was filing the application on behalf of the residents of Frankfort. The court case promises to establish important legal principles that will give communities the right to manage municipal services where these services have collapsed completely.

Hopeful of a favourable ruling

"Among others, we are seeking an order that would give us the right to manage a variety of municipal services for a limited period until the national government intervenes to restore services," added van Vuuren.

"The rendering of these management services will be funded from the fiscus. We hope for a favourable court ruling after a drawn-out fight over many years with the municipality to render basic services. The community is tired of empty promises and corruption."

Morné Mostert, manager of local government affairs at AfriForum, said that though local governments were autonomous, there was still a supervisory authority within the constitution for the provincial government to ensure that these services are rendered.

"In this case, the provincial government was informed of the municipality’s problems but failed to intervene. This is why this obligation to ensure services lies with the national government.

"The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and eventually the president must intervene if the state does not comply with constitutional criteria," Mostert said.

Locals join the conversation

@Ian Roberts wrote:

"If people are paying rates? Why aren’t the services being delivered? Why aren’t the inefficient municipalities being dealt with? Why are the ministers not being held accountable?"

@Tebogo Ndlovu said:

"AfriForum is really doing a good job of galvanizing oppositions. We need such pressure to do the right things."

@Moeketsi Keke Nhlapo added:

"And that's how u win battles in SA. Afriforum has been forcing common sense onto government via the courts."

