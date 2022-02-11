The leaders of opposition parties, particularly the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, have responded to President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

They feel that Ramaphosa's decision to appoint people from the private sector to head task teams in the Presidency points to a lack of faith in the Cabinet

The two new task teams that will have former corporate sector CEOs at the helm are the 'red tape team" and the presidential climate finance task team

CAPE TOWN - John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), and Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), say that they feel President Cyril Ramaphosa does not have faith in his ANC ministers.

These remarks follow an announcement made by Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address (SONA), where he said that people outside the ANC would head two new task teams.

The one team is the "red tape team", which will be headed by Sipho Nkosi, the former CEO of Exxaro. The team's goal is to make it easier to register and start businesses, TimesLIVE reports.

The purpose and function of the new task teams

The second new team is the presidential climate finance task team. This will be led by Daniel Mminele, who was the former CEO of ABSA. Malema and Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa should have hired a Cabinet minister instead of looking outside the government.

“But he has also passed a motion of no confidence in himself after promising so many millions of jobs. Now he says government cannot provide jobs; jobs must be provided by the private sector,” said Malema.

According to SABC News, Malema believes that private individuals should not be appointed to roles within the Presidency and that Ramaphosa's decision points to a lack of faith in his own Cabinet's abilities.

South Africans react to opposition parties' SONA statements

Phelelani Mafuleka believes:

"The silence of opposition parties is too loud. No Vote of no confidence, no Ramaphosa Must Fall marches after the man demonstrated clearly that he is dismally failing."

Moloi Leaba remarked:

"Ramaphosa has no vision for South Africa, it's very clear today."

Manuqtix Manuqtix said:

"My sentiments exactly."

Kgaugelo Mmakola shared:

"President Ramaphosa said it all. No one is perfect. Instead of political parties fighting for position in the parliamentary they better work together to outcome better change, because the society is affected when they are fighting. There is always gonna be that one thing to argue about after every speech."

Bashier Moydien asked:

"What about looting?"

