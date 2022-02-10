President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2022 State of the Nation Address is set to go ahead tonight at the City Hall in Cape Town

The National Council of Provinces have warned that if any Members of Parliament misbehave during the event, Parliament's rules will be applied

Political experts have shared their predictions and suggestions for Ramaphosa's key talking points during the address

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's City Hall has been prepared and is ready to host President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of Nation Address (SONA) tonight, 10 February.

Amos Masondo, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, has warned all MPs that if they disrupt SONA in any way, Parliamentary rules will be applied, despite the event not taking place at the National Assembly.

Masondo said he is hoping for an incident-free SONA where all MPs behave appropriately. However, the chairperson added that the council does not predict any issues will arise from the address, IOL reports.

Cape town's City Hall is ready to play host to the 2022 State of the Nation Address. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Political experts share their predictions and expectations for SONA 2022

According to SABC News, Asanda Ngoasheng, a political analyst, said that Ramaphosa faces a challenge in delivering his address. At the same time, South Africans are frustrated by recent events and issues, including loadshedding, growing unemployment, the State Capture Report, and corruption.

Another politics expert, Wits lecturer Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, believes that security is the most important issue that Ramaphosa needs to address during SONA. Secondly, Mngomezulu thinks that the president must remedy loadshedding and Eskom-related challenges.

“Related to that is job creation because if the economy is staggering that has an impact on job creation,” the professor said.

Reactions to SONA 2022 predictions

Johnny Mgijima shared:

"I wonder when we as South Africans will stop looking in government for solutions but will instead start building our own trail into the future...no political party or politician will ever bring a solution to our challenges."

Quin Clark remarked:

"Fantastic snapshot of where we are."

Diana Sekatane believes:

"We need jobs, not endless promises which are never fulfilled. Handouts are not the solution, that is why there is lots of crime."

Sanele Ngcobo said:

"Imagine a society that takes peoples monies' and then gives them to those that don't have it and then proudly boasts."

Mzansi shares key topics Ramaphosa will hopefully address at SONA

In earlier news about SONA, Briefly News reported that on Thursday, 10 February, President Cyril Ramaphosa would be giving one of the most critical presidential addresses of the year at the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This year's much-anticipated event will be attended by 265 Members of Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall, while the rest will be viewing the proceedings virtually.

The SONA is usually an opportunity for the sitting president to lay out the plans for the country in the coming year. In addition, the annual event allows the President to address the people of South Africa and take stock of the promises made in the previous year.

