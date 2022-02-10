The South African Federation of Trade Unions will picket outside Cape Town City Hall during the State of the Nation Address

Secretary-General Zwelinzima Vavi said the purpose of the picket is to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for not fulfilling his previous promises

The federation wants to see Ramaphosa institute a basic income grant, guarantee service delivery in poor areas, and fix the railways

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Zwelinzima Vavi, the Secretary-General of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), said that the organisation would protest outside the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall tonight (10 February).

During SONA, President Cyril Ramaphosa will explain the government's plans for 2022, reflect on what has been done since last year's SONA and address socio-economic and political issues facing South Africa.

Vavi said that Saftu's reason for picketing outside SONA is that the federation feels that Ramaphosa did not fulfil his promises in his 2021 SONA speech and needs to be held accountable.

Zwelinzima Vavi says that Saftu will picket outside SONA to hold President Ramaphosa accountable. Image: Cornel van Heerden/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Vavi believes should happen at SONA 2022

Saftu's demands for SONA 2022 include that they want Ramaphosa to implement a basic income grant of R1 500 per recipient and guarantee service delivery in poor areas. The federation also wants South Africa's railways and trains to be repaired, TimesLIVE reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“People are starving and without food. To end this, the state should look to progressively introduce an unconditional universal basic income grant. We need a basic income for 18 to 59 year olds who are without a stable income," Vavi said.

Vavi said that a basic income grant would boost the country's economy, which he believes will benefit from local, rather than international, investment.

South Africans react to Saftu's planned protest

@Mk_Mdiza believes:

"You guys are the reason we are in this mess and we're here now trying to correct your mistakes by ending this toxic ANC rule!"

@MawethuMi shared:

"Things are falling apart because of you, Mr. Vavi. As a leader of unions, you must admit that you messed up. Take full responsibility for your mess."

@Timothy51294092 said:

"When Ramaphosa came into power the country was already damaged. There is no way that he can be blamed whilst the guilty are roaming the streets. Let's give him time and see whether he will bring change and stop crucifying him!"

@AngelaLiesenbe2 remarked:

"It’s is not the government's job to create employment, they are meant to create an environment conducive to businesses who then create employment."

@Noel58754137 asked:

"Where did the employment figures stand before Ramaphosa took over? Did he factor in that the country was into junk status and what about the contribution of Covid-19 in all these? What will change if Ramaphosa resigns?"

"R4 million to speak?": South Africans say SONA should be held virtually to save on costs

In other SONA 2022 news, Briefly News reported that Parliament's presiding officers have announced that the much-anticipated State of the Nation Address will cost approximately R4 million, and the bill will undoubtedly be footed by taxpayers.

This year's event is scheduled to occur on Thursday, 10 February, at the Cape Town City Hall, following the National Assembly's demise due to a fire earlier this year.

The address will be followed by heated debates by National Assembly houses on 14 & 15 February, and on 16 February, President Cyril Ramaphosa will respond to what was debated.

Source: Briefly News