Floyd Shivambu Defends Politicians on the JSC Panel in Response to Helen Zille

JOHANNESBURG - Helen Zille, the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has called for politicians and Members of Parliament (MPs) to be removed from the JSC panel, because she believes there should be a separation between the judiciary and the legislature.

Zille added that politicians should not be allowed to recommend the new Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa. Floyd Shivambu, deputy leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), took to social media to share his view of the situation.

Shivambu said that having politicians on the JSC panel aligns with the Constitution and does not break any laws, customs, or best practices. However, he elaborated that the Constitution would need to be amended to exclude MPs explicitly.

Floyd Shivambu responded to Helen Zille's remarks about the JSC panel. Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

The outcomes of the JSC interview process

According to TimesLIVE, Judge Mandisa Maya has been recommended by the JSC as the top candidate to be the next Chief Justice. If appointed, Maya will be the first female Chief Justice in South African history.

Derek Hanekom, the previous Minister of Tourism, disagrees with the recommendation and says that the decision should be left to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The latter is mandated to select and appoint the Chief Justice.

“He should appoint whoever he thinks is best for the job, and not be bound by recommendations coming from this disgraceful exercise,” Hanekom said.

South Africans react to Zille and Shivambu's online exchange

@chiefMlu remarked:

"Even Gogo Zille found the interviews to be toxic."

@Eeze_RSA believes:

"It is high time that we remove racists from politics."

@FarakhanMothobi said:

"Another free learning opportunity, they didn't read their Constitution again."

@bteenage_gm asked:

"Where does it say South Africa need a women Chief Justice, or it just your narrow thinking?"

@VernonNaidoo242 said:

"10 percenters think they have so much power."

Floyd Shivambu says EFF members will not be removed from the JSC panel

In earlier news about criticism of the JSC panel, Briefly News previously reported that Floyd Shivambu, the deputy leader of the EFF, has responded to calls from Freedom Under Law to have EFF leader Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu, a party member, removed from the JSC panel.

Shivambu said that no group or individual would succeed in removing EFF members from the panel, who are mandated to interview candidates for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

“The hunting dogs of the white capitalist establishment are just barking and they know very well that the composition of the JSC is not decided by them and will not change," Shivambu posted online.

