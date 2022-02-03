Floyd Shivambu responded online to Freedom Under Law's request to have EFF members removed from the JSC panel

Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu, both EFF members, are on the panel interviewing candidates for Chief Justice

Shivambu claims that no effort to remove Malema and Mpofu from the JSC panel will be successful

JOHANNESBURG - Floyd Shivambu, the deputy leader of the EFF, has responded to calls from Freedom Under Law to have EFF leader Julius Malema and Advocate Dali Mpofu, a party member, removed from the JSC panel.

Shivambu said that no group or individual would succeed in removing EFF members from the panel, who are mandated to interview candidates for the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

“The hunting dogs of the white capitalist establishment are just barking and they know very well that the composition of the JSC is not decided by them and will not change," Shivambu posted online.

Freedom Under Law's reasons for requesting Malema and Mpofu's removal from JSC panel

According to TimesLIVE, Malema recently faced accusations of not adhering to Parliament’s Code of Ethical Conduct. The EFF leader asked a judge an unprofessional question about his personal interests. As a result, Malema has been ordered to apologise to the judge in question.

On the other hand, Mpofu allegedly displayed rude and unethical behaviour towards his colleagues during the State Capture Inquiry. The advocate is accused of not aligning himself with the appropriate decorum at the Zondo Commission.

The JSC does not allow people who have misconduct allegations against them to be considered as candidates for Chief Justice. Therefore, Freedom Under Law does not think it is appropriate for EFF members facing misconduct charges to sit on the JSC panel.

Responses to Shivambu's tweet

@Ounalypse asked:

"Should people like Malema who have multiple court cases against them be on the panel?"

@phathu_magada believes:

"There is no level of maturity in EFF. It is for this reason that it will decline in voter's support."

@MGILIJACCC said:

"They're attacking the Constitution of the republic."

@nobungwa shared:

"Some want to take attention away from the CJ interviews. We all knew Malema was a commissioner when the final list was announced; but his presence is challenged in court only now?"

@Ngqombo_EC remarked:

"Their contribution won't matter, after all, they can bark all day, Zondo will ascend to the highest seat in the Judiciary."

